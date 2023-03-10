WPIAL basketball Week 14 spotlight

RJ Sledge – 2025 – Imani Christian Academy High School - @jizzle1k_

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- They would describe me as a hard worker and winner

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- I am a leader and a winner pass first point guard and the strengths in my game are my passing ability and 3 point shot

3. What are your hobbies or interests outside of sports?

- I like to play video games and spend time with my family

4. What is the toughest classes on your schedule this semester?

- Geometry

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- All my coaches because they are the definition of black excellence

6. Rank the top five priorities currently in your life.

- God, family, basketball, weightlifting, money

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I don’t have one

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up stretch go to school then practice and workout after practice

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Listen to music and drink a lot of water

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen to before games?

- NBA Youngboy

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Pizza Fiesta

12. Who has the best chicken wings in Western, PA?

- Hooks Fish and Chicken

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- In the NBA

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team and why?

- Dame Givner

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Nathan Brazil

Alexa Washington – 2023 – Oakland catholic High School - @atwash22

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

My coaches and teammates would describe me as someone determined to win, and also as someone always talking on and off the court.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

I think my strengths are the way I see the floor and am able to shoot the ball, I also think if my shot is off I can get downhill to draw fouls. My biggest strength is my 3-point shooting.

3. What are your hobbies or interests outside of sports?

Outside of sports I like to watch football, watch Netflix, go tan, and hangout with friends.

4. What is the toughest classes on your schedule this semester?

Ap Bio and Ap gov

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

Not to hype coach Bentons head, but he really is a coach I look up to, he is always ready to go as soon as he walks in a gym. He is a determined coach that wants what’s best for his team and generally know the game of basketball. For Coach Benton hard work is a main key, he thinks is needed for a good team and won’t let you waste time in the gym if you aren’t working hard.

6. Rank the top five priorities currently in your life.

WPIAL Championship, Grades, college, friends, summer

7. Do you have any secret talent?

I can bake

8. What does your daily routine look like?

I go to school, I have basketball, I could possibly have work, I go home and have dinner. On weekends I hangout with friends and workout.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

I like to listen to music before games, and Ms. Anne always brings candy or gum to snack on before playing.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen to before games?

I like to listen to Taylor swift and Lil Durk

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

The best pizza in western PA is Aiello’s

12. Who has the best chicken wings in Western, PA?

Hooks fish and chicken has the best chicken wings

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I want to be graduated from college and into pharmaceutical sales.

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team and why?

I think Layla is the most underrated player on our team, I think she has a ton of potential but as she knows I believe she gets in her head while playing. Once she gets past that she, I know she will be showing off her pull up jumper that makes her such a overall good player.

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- The funniest player on our team has to go to Jillian, she is one of the corniest people I know but she always makes me laugh or puts me in a better mood.

Geno Defrank – 2023 – Bishop Canevin High School - @defrankgeno

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- Viewed as a leader who is always motivating everyone and bringing energy.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- I have a really high IQ, great knowledge for the game and am I great passer and have a great pull up mid range jumper.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Love to spend time with family and friends.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- Honors European History

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- Coach Jim Valvano who coached NC State on their historic run in 1983. He emphasized the little things and being unorthodox and preached having a dream and working towards it.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- 1.

Family 2. Faith 3. School 4. Basketball 5. Self Improvement

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- Western PA map master.

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake Up, Stretch, School, Practice, Homework/Relax, Exercise, Go to bed.

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Lock In, listen to music, stretch.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Started from the Bottom- Drake

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Fiori’s

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Wiggy’s

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Hopefully at least an assistant coach of a high school basketball team, writing for a newspaper and/or being a sports broadcaster.

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- I’d say Jason Cross. He’s a huge part of our teams success this year. He’s a double digit rebounder and shuts down the other teams best player. He gets the hoop very well and is a great facilitator.

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Adante Berrien no doubt.

Kaprice Johnson – Washington High School - @kaprice87201914

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- my coaches and teammates would describe me as a leader and someone who works hard

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- something that makes me a good player is my ability to read the court. My skills would be finishing around the hoop and my defense

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- My hobbies and interests outside of sports are doing extra curriculum activities like student council and peer jury and I am a nominee in National Honor Society

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- My toughest classes would be pre calc and AP biology

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- A coach I look up too is my current coach right now Josh Wise he is a great role model and has taught me a lot within a short amount of time about basketball and life itself

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- My top five priorities in life right now include applying for colleges, getting a scholarship in basketball, maintaining a 4.1 GPA, being more a part of the community, and taking care of my family

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- A secret talent I have is my ability to do gymnastics

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- my daily routine is I wake up go to school , go to my after school activity I have like softball, track , volleyball , cheer or basketball then go home do my school work and shower and go to bed

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- pre game locker room activities would be listening to music with my team then getting a lot of shots up and mentally preparing myself before the game

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Dreams and nightmares by meek mill

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- The best pizza is Vocelli’s pizza

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- The best chicken wings would be BSBs

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- In 10 years, I see myself finishing college and furthering my career in sports medicine to help teen athletes recover in injuries and stuff

14. Who is the most underrated player on your team?

- The most underrated player on my team would Amari Oakly she has the most rebounds in our section and has helped our team tremendously this year

15. Who is the funniest player on your team?

- Ta’Raysia Finley is the funniest person on my team