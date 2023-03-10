Open in App
93.1 WZAK

Steph Curry’s Favorite Album May Not Be What You Think

By Matty Willz,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDCTP_0lEeSX3D00
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Steph Curry is clearly one of basketball’s greatest-ever players. He’s also a huge fan of hip-hop.

The greatest shooter in the history of the sport revealed the other day what his favorite album of all time was, and it may not be what you think!

While doing an interview on Mistah F.A.B’s The Unc And Fab Show, Curry was asked to single out his all-time favorite album. While he was offered to announce any album – even outside of hip-hop – Curry kept it in the culture by revealing that he was a huge Lupe Fiasco fan, and that his The Cool album is his favorite piece of work to date.

You can check out the clip below!

“It’s Lupe Fiasco The Cool,” Curry said. “A huge Lupe fan. I think that album, I don’t know how many Top 10 lists that album would come up on, but that for me, the time and place too. And he’s an amazing artist.”

While Curry and the Warriors are having a horrendous season while on the road, their overall record is still good enough for another playoff run, and Warriors fans everywhere are hoping they can get back to the NBA Finals.

Are you surprised by Steph’s music preference? Would you put Lupe’s The Cool up there with your all-time faves?

Steph Curry’s Favorite Album May Not Be What You Think was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy