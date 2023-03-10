Open in App
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

New Home boys can't overcome slow start in state semifinal loss to Lipan

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

3 days ago

SAN ANTONIO — It was easy to tell which team had played in the Alamodome before.

Lipan wasted no time in getting Friday morning's Class 2A state boys basketball semifinal game started. The top-ranked team in the state got seven-straight points from Tripp Phillips before New Home had mustered much of a look on offense.

The Leopards settled in during the second quarter, trimming the deficit to five at halftime. To start the third quarter, Lipan again opened on a 7-0 surge to create more separation.

Similar traits found in New Home state boys basketball qualifiers 34 years apart

Try as they might, the Leopards couldn't fully recover as Lipan pushed the lead to 16 and held off each attempted New Home rally, finishing off a 52-44 win to return to the state championship game.

Though Lipan was playing in its third state tournament in a row, and New Home its first since 1989, Koby Abney said nerves weren't a major factor in Friday's contest.

"I don't know that nerves made (Phillips) really good," the New Home head coach said. "We know that they've got two dudes that can score against anybody and, I think, one of the best point guards to play in 2A in a long time. With other pieces put around them, I thought (Phillips) did a great job of making shots early.

"We got some shots that were good for us that just didn't go down to kind of dig ourselves a little bit of a hole."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8Tff_0lEeSWAU00

Down 11-2 after one quarter of play, the Leopards found some offensive footing in the second period with 3-pointers from Trey Evans and Caleb Cook that trimmed the deficit to 19-14 at the half.

Coming out of the intermission, Lipan replicated its early success in the first quarter with buckets from Phillips and Cole Reynolds and a 3-pointer by Tate Branson to push it back to a double-digit lead. It was evident Lipan had plenty of experience in the spacious confides of the Alamodome dome.

"We're pretty comfortable," Branson, the Lipan point guard Abney spoke highly of, said. "We've all grown up coming here at the state tournament and then of course playing here last year, and it helped a lot. We came to play the 8:30 a.m. game last year. I think that helps."

Lipan (37-1) increased the lead to 16 points later in the game. Playing on an injured ankle, Reagan Fiedler (game-high 20 points) tried to will the Leopards back into it, sinking a trio of free throws, which was followed by a triple from Kaden Gray.

The door was left open a crack for a comeback thanks to Lipan missing four straight free throws, but the Leopards couldn't get the big shots to fall when they needed them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFTpD_0lEeSWAU00

Phillips led Lipan with 19 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Reese Cook (nine rebounds) and Branson (three steals) each chipped in 10 points to push their team back to the state championship game. Lipan lost in the state semifinals in 2021 and in the title contest last year, both times to Clarendon.

Caleb Cook had 10 points, three boards and three steals for New Home (31-8). Abney spoke highly of what the sophomore wing will be able to do in his basketball future as he'll be a key piece as the Leopards attempt to return to San Antonio sooner rather than later.

When asked about the program's future, Abney said one of the key parts of the Leopards' identity is heart, something he felt the team showed in spades Friday morning.

Lubbock-Cooper's Carisa Cortez, New Home's Trey Evans voted Athletes of the Week

"Our kids are going to play hard, "Abney said, "and you may beat us, but we're not going to help you. I thought today when we had a chance to maybe check it in and have a game that was a blowout, that I didn't have any question that we're going to come back. We just needed that first bucket to get in. Once the first bucket (would) get in I thought we could really get pushing, and that's what happened.

"Playing hard is never going to be a question for our program ever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vicay_0lEeSWAU00

Class 2A boys state semifinals

Lipan 52, New Home 44

Lipan 11 8 20 13 — 52

New Home 2 12 12 18 — 44

Lipan (37-1) — Cole Reynolds 5, Reese Cook 10, Tripp Phillips 19, Garrett Smith 8, Tate Branson 10.

New Home (31-8) — Kaden Gray 3, Dane Armes 3, Trey Evans 5, Reagan Fiedler 20, Caleb Cook 10, Mason Turnbow 2.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: New Home boys can't overcome slow start in state semifinal loss to Lipan

Comments / 0

Community Policy