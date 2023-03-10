Open in App
Sioux City, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Viking

By Nikolas Wilson,

3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Viking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7jTq_0lEeRMYF00

Viking is a three-to-five-year-old male Labrador-Hound mix.

He was found on the 3000 block of Viking Drive; that’s how he got his name.

The shelter says he’s a sweet and gentle pup who someone has to be missing.

Viking is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

