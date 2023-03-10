Stray of the Day: Meet Viking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Viking.

Viking is a three-to-five-year-old male Labrador-Hound mix.

He was found on the 3000 block of Viking Drive; that’s how he got his name.

The shelter says he’s a sweet and gentle pup who someone has to be missing.

Viking is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

