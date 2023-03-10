Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally live in a storage unit?

By John Clark,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4935Ix_0lEeRH8c00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Has the high cost of rent and mortgages got you down? You might be wondering: hey! A storage unit only costs ( on average ) $75 a month? So, for less than one hundred bucks a month, you might be asking yourself…can I live in my storage unit?

The short answer is: no. Although, it has been done .

Living in a storage unit is prohibited by various local and federal housing laws. Storage facilities must evict any person they find living on the premises to comply with the law and most insurance policies.

According to Illinois State Code 770 ILCS 95/7 , “No occupant may use a self-service storage facility for residential purposes.”

How come?

It comes down to issues of safety.

In 2019, a man was found dead in a storage unit when the facility caught on fire .

According to LifeStorage , the doors on storage units lock from the outside, there are no windows or natural light, there is no access to running water, and cooking inside a unit is a fire hazard.

Above all, storage companies stress you will get caught . Storage facilities have some level of security measures in place to protect your belongings, and security cameras, key-coded entry gates and other tools track the comings and goings of visitors to the facilities.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois bill would legalize 'human composting'
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Farmer’s Almanac: Here’s What Illinois’ Summer Will Be Like
Rockford, IL6 hours ago
Police: Oregon 16-year-old taken into custody for domestic battery
Oregon, IL2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Freeport hiring police officers, firefighters
Freeport, IL3 hours ago
Small businesses receiving boost from City of Rockford
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Missing mentally challenged Belvidere man found
Belvidere, IL5 hours ago
Marijuana Tickets Up in Smoke
Madison, WI2 days ago
How long does leftover pizza last in the fridge?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Soil from Bell Bowl Prairie to be moved before airport expansion
Rockford, IL2 days ago
How to be a Rockford Police Officer
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Rockford hospital debunks hospice myths
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Some former Stellantis employees see hope at Friday job fair
Belvidere, IL4 days ago
FDA sets new guidelines for mammograms
Rockford, IL1 hour ago
Former student at Wisconsin college charged in threats case
Madison, WI23 hours ago
Two OWIs Reported In South Central Wisconsin
Monroe, WI10 hours ago
New Rockford thrift store opens Friday
Rockford, IL4 days ago
Rockford residents learn about local icon: The Sock Monkey
Rockford, IL1 day ago
How long do Chinese leftovers last in the fridge?
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Video: Illinois Snow Doesn’t Melt and Smells Like Plastic?
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Rockford residents can eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day, diocese says
Rockford, IL1 hour ago
Wisconsin City Named The Best Place To Retire In The State
Madison, WI3 days ago
Belvidere family searching for missing mentally challenged son
Belvidere, IL3 days ago
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome surges among Black babies; study
Rockford, IL1 hour ago
New renderings show proposed Rockford International Women’s Baseball Center
Rockford, IL1 hour ago
2 out-of-state snowmobilers die in separate Upper Peninsula crashes within 48 hours
Antioch, IL3 days ago
Death notices for Rockton and Roscoe: 3/12/2023
Rockton, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy