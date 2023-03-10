Open in App
Sunbury, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital receives $61k donation

By Aaron Marrie,

3 days ago

SUNBURY, Pa (WTAJ) — Weis Markets announced Friday they donated $61,000 to a Pennsylvania-based children’s hospital.

Through their in-store fundraising campaign in December 2022, Weis was able to donate $61,000 to benefit the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, located in Hershey. The funds were generated through customers who rounded up their orders at checkout, as well as a donation from corporate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6ji7_0lEeQcRY00
Check presentation at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital
Wawa moving forward with first Centre County location

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital continues to strive to improve the health of its patient’s care, research, education and community outreach. They serve patients and communities across 29 counties in Pennsylvania.

The hospital is one of several beneficiaries of Weis Markets’ in-store round-up campaign for regional children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Weis owns and operates 197 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Lancaster County welcomes new discount retailer
Elizabethtown, PA5 days ago
Local business owners react to Pennsylvania minimum wage increase proposal
Lancaster, PA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Pa. hospital’s revoked property tax exemption is a ‘warning shot’ to other nonprofits, expert says
Pottstown, PA13 hours ago
Pennsylvania Military Museum celebrates PA’s birthday with free admission
Boalsburg, PA4 hours ago
Pennsylvania residents under shelter-in-place after ‘hazardous materials incident’
Lancaster, PA1 day ago
The Medical Minute: Eating Disorders on the Rise
Hershey, PA1 day ago
Phoenixville, Pa. waiter rewarded with $800 tip
Phoenixville, PA2 days ago
Four Local Historic Locations Open Free This Sunday
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
How much snow could Pa. get through Monday from developing nor’easter? Check the map
Harrisburg, PA20 hours ago
Humane Pennsylvania celebrates ‘St. Catty’s Day’ with reduced adoption fee
Lancaster, PA4 days ago
New Bakery comes to Minersville
Minersville, PA1 day ago
Red Land High School student revived with Narcan, superintendent shares growing issue of Fentanyl laced vapes
Lewisberry, PA2 days ago
Student revived after receiving 2 doses of Narcan at central Pa. school: superintendent
Lewisberry, PA3 days ago
State Police: 8 suspects sought for stealing nearly $700 in cosmetics from CVS in Berks County
Shoemakersville, PA10 hours ago
Water main flushing to cause ‘discoloration’ in State College Borough
State College, PA8 hours ago
Volunteers help clean up road near popular Harrisburg park
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
Bellefonte Warehouse Back On Track
Bellefonte, PA3 days ago
Cats dumped at the Lycoming County shelter
Williamsport, PA3 days ago
Fire damages home in Dauphin County
Conewago Township, PA1 day ago
Geisinger Medical Center performs 1st lumbar spinal fusion with 'lifetime guarantee'
Danville, PA5 days ago
Social media post, DNA link Williamsport man to stolen firearms
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Ephrata woman dies of injuries sustained in ATV crash Saturday in Huntingdon County
Ephrata, PA9 hours ago
Family Charged with Assaulting State Trooper
Milton, PA1 day ago
SCASD to elect new superintendent next week
State College, PA2 days ago
Banquet honors student-athletes for their success on and off the field
State College, PA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy