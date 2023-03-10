Open in App
The Coloradoan

2 area law enforcement agencies have new leaders. What are their priorities?

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

3 days ago
Hello, Coloradoan subscribers.

Reporter Sady Swanson here.

Two new leaders took the helm of two area law enforcement agencies in January: Tim Doran became chief of the Loveland Police Department, and John Feyen took office as the Larimer County sheriff. Both were former assistant chiefs with Fort Collins Police Services.

Nearly two months into their tenure, I sat down with both of them to talk about their priorities for the departments they are now leading.

Doran talked about a "return to excellence" for the Loveland Police Department after the department has faced backlash over its handling of the arrest of Karen Garner in June 2020. Doran said his focus will be on community engagement and employee well-being.

Feyen talked about taking a proactive approach, from tackling crimes against children to taking care of employees' mental health.

Read more about the priorities for both of these new law enforcement leaders in my latest subscriber-exclusive article, and thank you for your support!

— Sady Swanson, sswanson@coloradoan.com

