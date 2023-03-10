Open in App
Oakland, CA
Ducks swim up Oakland I-580 as huge puddle closes freeway

By Matt Bigler,

3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – All lanes of I-580 in Oakland were closed at High Street due to a huge puddle Friday morning.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway reopened just after 9:30 a.m., but the westbound lanes are still blocked by a massive amount of water — around a football field in length.

A duo of Mallard ducks took advantage of the make-shift pond, leisurely swimming along the interstate.

A Caltrans contractor has ventured into the water, which is almost up to his waist, to look for clogged storm drains, and officials are also using a pump on the eastbound side to clear the freeway.

The water has receded, leaving a large amount of debris on I-580, but further work will need to be done to clear the remainder. Westbound lanes are predicted to be open at around 12 p.m.

