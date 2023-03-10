Ducks swim up Oakland I-580 as huge puddle closes freeway

OAKLAND, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – All lanes of I-580 in Oakland were closed at High Street due to a huge puddle Friday morning.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The eastbound lanes of the freeway reopened just after 9:30 a.m., but the westbound lanes are still blocked by a massive amount of water — around a football field in length.

A duo of Mallard ducks took advantage of the make-shift pond, leisurely swimming along the interstate.

A Caltrans contractor has ventured into the water, which is almost up to his waist, to look for clogged storm drains, and officials are also using a pump on the eastbound side to clear the freeway.

The water has receded, leaving a large amount of debris on I-580, but further work will need to be done to clear the remainder. Westbound lanes are predicted to be open at around 12 p.m.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram