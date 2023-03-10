Open in App
Tallahassee Democrat

City HR director who raised alarms about TPD drug test fired; claims city 'retaliation'

By Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat,

3 days ago

The city's longtime director of human resources and workforce development was unceremoniously terminated on Friday in a surprising move she described as retaliation.

Ellen Blair, who headed up city HR for nearly a decade, said in an email that she was let go “without notice or explanation.” She said she had “done right” by the city and performed her duties “with the utmost care, honesty and integrity.”

Her termination came a little more than a week after reporting by the Tallahassee Democrat showed she strongly cautioned city officials to fire a police officer who tested positive for drugs but that her advice was rejected.

“I believe that my termination was in retaliation for certain reports made to city officials,” Blair said. “I am concerned about the message this action by the city sends to the many city employees who every day do their jobs with integrity and make difficult decisions in the best interests of the city and the citizens of Tallahassee.”

A Tallahassee Democrat investigation: TPD chief opts not to fire officer who tested positive for drugs over City Hall advice

Neither City Manager Reese Goad nor Communications Director Alison Faris returned phone calls and texts from the Democrat.

Blair, who called her termination “really shocking” in a phone call, declined to answer questions or comment further.

The Tallahassee Police Department officer in question tested positive over the summer for amphetamines and was placed on leave without pay. However, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell opted to retain him based on his explanation — that he mistakenly took a family member’s Adderall — and advice from an outside medical consultant.

Blair, in emails to city officials last year, wrote that the officer's drug test was "a big deal" and that keeping him on the force could place fellow employees "in harm's way." She urged city brass to follow policies that call for automatic termination of officers who test positive for drugs.

More: TPD officer's positive drug test becomes a breaking point for already torn city commission

"This policy is effective only because employees understand that their employment with the city is conditional upon no drug use," Blair said in a July 14 email to Assistant City Manager Abena Ojetayo, who oversees HR. "If employees come to understand that drug use is not a cause for termination or is negotiable, the policy is stripped (of) its purpose and effectiveness."

Revell relied on the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the police union in making his decision. The contract includes language allowing discipline short of firing when an officer illegally uses a controlled substance that isn’t itself illegal.

City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow, who questioned Goad about the officer in emails last year, and Jack Porter and several citizens spoke out about how the officer's case was handled during Wednesday's commission meeting. Matlow noted the timing in a tweet.

"Two days after City Management faced public questions over a positive test for illicit drugs, the director of Human Resources that raised the alarm was forced out today," Matlow said. "Fear, intimidation & retaliation has permeated the entire institution. We’re headed in the wrong direction."

During the commisson meeting, Goad told Matlow he was not involved in the “central decision-making” but supported what Revell did “a thousand percent.”

“(City administrators) are not going to throw the employees out with the trash,” Goad said. “They’re going to give them the benefit of the doubt. It was a very difficult decision because we know what the default decision is. But it was carefully considered. All of us feel very confident that it was the right decision.”

After more than a half hour of commissioner and staff discussion Wednesday night, Mayor John Dailey abruptly adjourned the commission meeting and said he wanted to meet with all four top appointed city officials in the morning.

Minutes later, Dailey told the Democrat that the meeting was happening that night and that the purpose was to discuss the "tone and tenor" of commission meetings. It wasn't immediately clear who all attended the meeting. Goad, City Attorney Cassandra Jackson and Treasurer/Clerk Jim Cooke participated in the commission meeting, but Inspector General Dennis Sutton was not in chambers. Dailey, Goad, Jackson and Cooke have not responded to phone calls or emails asking about the impromptu gathering.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com and follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: City HR director who raised alarms about TPD drug test fired; claims city 'retaliation'

