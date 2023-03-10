The cost of gas in Kentucky among the cheapest in the US

KENTUCKY ( FOX 56 ) — Fuel prices are in flux nationwide, with some state residents paying a much higher price at the pump.
According to a report , Texas boasts the cheapest gas prices in the U.S. at $3.086 per gallon while gas in Hawaii costs $4.907 per gallon.
Kentucky falls inside the top five states with the cheapest gas, priced at $3.143. Kentucky is also the state with the third smallest percentage of increase in gas prices in the last 10 years.
In 2013, gas in Kentucky cost an average of $2.804. The $0.34 per gallon increase comes out to an increase of 12.09%.
The five states with the cheapest gas are:
- Texas – $3.086 per gallon
- Mississippi – $3.124
- Missouri – $3.136
- Oklahoma – $3.136
- Kentucky – $3.143
Meanwhile, the five states with the most expensive gas are:
- Hawaii
- California
- Washington
- Nevada
- Colorado
Hawaii, California, and Colorado have also seen the highest 10-year gas price increase with 57.53%, 56.14%, and 46.44% respectively.
According to GasBuddy , Kentucky is almost exclusively in the $2.98-$3.21 range with scarce areas approaching $3.50 in eastern Kentucky, while some other areas have gas prices as low as $2.97.
