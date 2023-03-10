Open in App
Kentucky State
FOX 56

The cost of gas in Kentucky among the cheapest in the US

By Matthew Duckworth,

3 days ago

KENTUCKY ( FOX 56 ) — Fuel prices are in flux nationwide, with some state residents paying a much higher price at the pump.

According to a report , Texas boasts the cheapest gas prices in the U.S. at $3.086 per gallon while gas in Hawaii costs $4.907 per gallon.

Kentucky falls inside the top five states with the cheapest gas, priced at $3.143. Kentucky is also the state with the third smallest percentage of increase in gas prices in the last 10 years.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

In 2013, gas in Kentucky cost an average of $2.804. The $0.34 per gallon increase comes out to an increase of 12.09%.

The five states with the cheapest gas are:

  • Texas – $3.086 per gallon
  • Mississippi – $3.124
  • Missouri – $3.136
  • Oklahoma – $3.136
  • Kentucky – $3.143

Meanwhile, the five states with the most expensive gas are:

  • Hawaii
  • California
  • Washington
  • Nevada
  • Colorado

Hawaii, California, and Colorado have also seen the highest 10-year gas price increase with 57.53%, 56.14%, and 46.44% respectively.

According to GasBuddy , Kentucky is almost exclusively in the $2.98-$3.21 range with scarce areas approaching $3.50 in eastern Kentucky, while some other areas have gas prices as low as $2.97.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

