The cost of gas in Kentucky among the cheapest in the US

KENTUCKY ( FOX 56 ) — Fuel prices are in flux nationwide, with some state residents paying a much higher price at the pump.

According to a report , Texas boasts the cheapest gas prices in the U.S. at $3.086 per gallon while gas in Hawaii costs $4.907 per gallon.

Kentucky falls inside the top five states with the cheapest gas, priced at $3.143. Kentucky is also the state with the third smallest percentage of increase in gas prices in the last 10 years.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

In 2013, gas in Kentucky cost an average of $2.804. The $0.34 per gallon increase comes out to an increase of 12.09%.

The five states with the cheapest gas are:

Texas – $3.086 per gallon

Mississippi – $3.124

Missouri – $3.136

Oklahoma – $3.136

Kentucky – $3.143

Meanwhile, the five states with the most expensive gas are:

Hawaii

California

Washington

Nevada

Colorado

Hawaii, California, and Colorado have also seen the highest 10-year gas price increase with 57.53%, 56.14%, and 46.44% respectively.

According to GasBuddy , Kentucky is almost exclusively in the $2.98-$3.21 range with scarce areas approaching $3.50 in eastern Kentucky, while some other areas have gas prices as low as $2.97.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.