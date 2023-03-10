Open in App
Burlington, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

College student accused of stealing $500K while working at Burlington Mall store faces judge

By Frank O'Laughlin,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6HHn_0lEeLMTx00

A 19-year-old college student who police say racked up more than $500,000 in fraudulent purchases while working at a store at the Burlington Mall faced a judge on Friday.

Ariel Foster, 19, of Boston, was arraigned Friday in Woburn District Court on charges including larceny over $1,200. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf and the judge set her bail at $1,000.

While employed at Lovisa, a jewelry store in the mall, Foster put together an elaborate credit card scheme to fund a slew of lavish purchases, according to the Burlington Police Department.

On three separate dates between February 2 and February 22, prosecutors allege that Foster scanned items from the store onto the register, increased their price, and refunded the cost of those items to her credit card.

Surveillance video from inside the store also appeared to have been tampered with, prosecutors added.

An investigation showed that Foster stole a total of $547,187 from the company through a total of eight transactions, according to police.

Foster is said to have used that money to purchase a $35,000 Tesla, nearly $6,000 in Delta airline credits, almost $5,000 worth of Louis Vuitton items, and hotel stay in Maui that topped $20,000.

Foster was taken into custody Wednesday after detectives executed a search warrant at her dorm room on the campus of Lasell University in Newton.

The judge also ordered Foster to stay away from Lovisa, the mall, and the victims involved in the case.

She is due back in court in May.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank
Boston, MA23 hours ago
DA: Boston woman charged with attacking 13-year-old boy at MBTA station
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Massachusetts State Police add three suspected killers to Most Wanted Fugitive list
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Accused of Stabbing Uncle to Death in Blackstone Home Held in Jail
Blackstone, MA4 hours ago
Man charged in Pawtucket domestic murder held without bail
Pawtucket, RI5 hours ago
Man in custody, accused of shooting, seriously injuring victim in Lowell
Lowell, MA5 hours ago
Police investigation underway on Alexander Street in Brockton
Brockton, MA13 hours ago
Worcester man charged with stabbing uncle to death in Blackstone
Worcester, MA6 hours ago
Nashua Police locate missing man
Nashua, NH2 hours ago
‘That is evil’: Business owner living in Barbershop after losing home in Mattapan fire
Boston, MA1 day ago
Three Woburn teens facing charges after allegedly leading police on chase with stolen car
Woburn, MA1 day ago
New Hampshire man arrested for burglary after allegedly stealing from Wells cottage
Wells, ME1 day ago
Shrewsbury police searching for owner of dog found tied to bench
Shrewsbury, MA8 hours ago
Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Kingston
Kingston, MA8 hours ago
Driver killed in crash in Mansfield
Mansfield, MA7 hours ago
Man charged with murder after death of elderly man
Pawtucket, RI1 day ago
Masshole smashes bus window after bus driver honks at him for blocking access to South Boston bus stop, police say
Boston, MA1 day ago
NH woman accused of bilking elderly family member out of $50,000
Nashua, NH3 days ago
New fraud charges filed against activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband
Boston, MA3 days ago
Helicopters, K9s Search For Man Behind Car Crash In Northborough: Police
Northborough, MA1 day ago
Two displaced after Burlington house fire
Burlington, MA1 day ago
Man seriously hurt in Providence double shooting
Providence, RI1 day ago
Providence club ordered closed after reported stabbing
Providence, RI2 days ago
Police investigating rollover crash in Malden
Malden, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA2 days ago
Suspects called to court after police chase that ended outside daycare in Sterling
Sterling, MA3 days ago
Serious two-car crash with entrapment, ejection, requires multiple Medflights in Londonderry
Londonderry, NH1 day ago
Chestnut Hill Business Owner Busted For Drugs Had Triple Stack Of Default Warrants: Police
Ipswich, MA3 days ago
Driver flown to Boston hospital for injuries after rollover crash in Scituate
Scituate, MA22 hours ago
Dog rescued from burning Townsend home, resuscitated by firefighters
Townsend, MA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy