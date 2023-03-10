Golden State Warriors Player Reportedly Leaves Arena In A Walking Boot

According to the Warriors on NBCS postgame show, Jonathan Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot.

UPDATE: Jonathan Kuminga is no longer in a walking boot (via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area ).

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost 131-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies (on the road in Tennessee).

Before the game, Jonathan Kuminga was ruled out due to an ankle injury that he sustained during pre-game warmups .

Via Kaylen Mills : "Per the @NBCSWarriors postgame show Jonathan Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot. His x-rays were negative but no word on a recovery timeline after JK sprained his ankle during warmups ahead of tonight's game. The dubs just can't catch a break."

The 20-year-old is in his second season in the NBA and is averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 54 games (while shooting 50.3% from the field).

He was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, so there is potential for him to be a very good player.

With the loss to the Grizzlies, the Warriors are now 34-33 in 67 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They are in a three-way tie with the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the Western Conference (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

The biggest struggles for the Warriors continue to come on the road, where they have gone just 7-26 in 33 games.

For reference, they are 27-7 in the 34 games they have played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

On Saturday night, the Warriors will host the Milwaukee Bucks.