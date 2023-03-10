Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Golden State Warriors Player Reportedly Leaves Arena In A Walking Boot

By Ben Stinar,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdkYI_0lEeLGBb00

According to the Warriors on NBCS postgame show, Jonathan Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot.

UPDATE: Jonathan Kuminga is no longer in a walking boot (via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area ).

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost 131-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies (on the road in Tennessee).

Before the game, Jonathan Kuminga was ruled out due to an ankle injury that he sustained during pre-game warmups .

According to the Warriors on NBCS postgame show ( h/t HoopsHype ), Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot.

Via Kaylen Mills : "Per the @NBCSWarriors postgame show Jonathan Kuminga left the arena in a walking boot. His x-rays were negative but no word on a recovery timeline after JK sprained his ankle during warmups ahead of tonight's game. The dubs just can't catch a break."

The 20-year-old is in his second season in the NBA and is averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 54 games (while shooting 50.3% from the field).

He was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, so there is potential for him to be a very good player.

With the loss to the Grizzlies, the Warriors are now 34-33 in 67 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They are in a three-way tie with the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the Western Conference (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

The biggest struggles for the Warriors continue to come on the road, where they have gone just 7-26 in 33 games.

For reference, they are 27-7 in the 34 games they have played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

On Saturday night, the Warriors will host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Luka Doncic to miss Mavericks trip to Memphis; Irving is a game-time decision
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Son follows in father's footsteps to become great basketball player
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Responds To Dillon Brooks Trash-Talking Him: "There's A Maturity That We've Got To Have..."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
The Reason Why The Boston Celtics Are Reportedly ‘Pissed’ At The Chicago Bulls
Boston, MA2 days ago
Fat Joe Blasts Tee Morant For 'Getting Drunk' At Ja's Games Instead Of Being A Good Parent
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Bucks-Warriors Game
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Steph Curry Can Make NBA History On Monday Night
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Warriors vs. Suns Full Injury Report Revealed
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago
LeBron James Has Been 'Disappointed' With Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Showdown With Bucks
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Lakers Fans React To Clutch Win Over Raptors: "Can't Believe We Got D'Angelo Russell For Russell Westbrook"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers' Darvin Ham comments on possibility of team signing big man after Mo Bamba injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Cavaliers Give Update On Jarrett Allen's Eye Injury
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Suns Battle Warriors in Huge Road Test
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy