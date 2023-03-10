How to talk to your kids if they're experiencing bullying, depression
By Diane Pantaleo, Oklahoman,
3 days ago
Editor's note:If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.Help is also available by calling or texting 988 locally in Oklahoma.
In late February, a community in Edmond mourned the death of one of their own.
"Feeling connected to people at school and at home can reduce young people's risk of experiencing negative health outcomes such as substance use, violence and mental health struggles," Murthy said. "Just knowing that you are there can make a world of difference."
Don't wait for bullying to happen to bring up the subject. Have thoughtful talks with your child each day, such as what the best and worst parts of their day were.
Share your own age-appropriate stories of experiencing or witnessing bullying, to help them be more comfortable bringing up their experiences.
If you're concerned they are being bullied, ask general questions like "You seem stressed/anxious/upset – has anything happened?", "I’ve noticed that you’re spending more time alone/on your phone/in your room – is there anything you want to talk about?" or "Is there something going on at school that might be upsetting you?"
Questions to ask if they have been bullied include, "Is there history between you?", "Have there been past conflicts?", "Has this happened before?", "Are you worried it will happen again?" and "What will make you feel safer?"
Let them know the bullying isn't their fault, and that no one deserves to be bullied. Ask if you can reach out to their school or teacher to talk to them about it. Try and help your child come up with what they can do if it happens again.
If your child bullied someone, know that this behavior can be changed. Some questions to ask include, "What was going on for you when you did this?", "What were you thinking and feeling at the time?", "How do you feel about it now?", How do you think the child you bullied felt?" and "Looking back, are there other ways you could’ve handled this?"
Let them know that bullying is not OK, and that it needs to be addressed. Let them know you will be there to help them make things right and to learn new behaviors.
