How to talk to your kids if they're experiencing bullying, depression

Editor's note: If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741. Help is also available by calling or texting 988 locally in Oklahoma.

In late February, a community in Edmond mourned the death of one of their own.

Aiden Reese, a 15-year-old freshman on the Edmond Santa Fe High School baseball team, died Feb. 20. The death was ruled a suicide, the medical examiner’s office said. Allegations of bullying within the team, including social media messages, have since surfaced, prompting an investigation from Edmond Public Schools.

A GoFundMe for Aiden's memorial expenses includes a message from Teresa Reese, Aiden’s mother. She wrote that her son died “because of the mean and hateful behavior of boys that were his peers.”

Part of her message reads: “I have been getting requests of what we need, well here it is!! Talk to your children about BULLYING!”

Teresa Reese posted Thursday her experience navigating the bullying on Facebook.

"No one should feel isolated and bullied by their teammates, they were supposed to be a brotherhood," she wrote.

Helping your kids through bullying and with their mental health is complex, and the signs that they are struggling are not always obvious. Here is some information and tools to help you navigate.

What are some signs my child or friend is being bullied?

According to Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, some signs that your child are being bullied include:

Physical injuries. A child may have trouble sleeping, or develop physical problems like frequent headaches and stomachaches.

They may "lose items," such as a favorite belonging, or they may come home hungry from having missed lunch. Bullying often includes taking belongings or stealing lunch.

Look for changes in behavior, such as frequent crying, or changes in their usual behavior. For example or an outgoing child may become withdrawn.

Sometimes children who are bullied respond by bullying others.

How can I tell if my child or friend is depressed?

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry lists a few symptoms to watch out for. They include:

Feeling or appearing depressed, sad, tearful, or irritable

Not enjoying things as much as they used to

Spending less time with friends or in after school activities

Changes in appetite and/or weight

Feeling like everything is their fault or they are not good at anything

Having more trouble concentrating

Caring less about school or not doing as well in school

Having thoughts of suicide or wanting to die

How you can help if your child or friend is being bullied

Having open lines of communication is key to being a trusted person your child can come to if they are being bullied.

United States Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy said in a video that preventing bullying requires "love, support and attention."

"Feeling connected to people at school and at home can reduce young people's risk of experiencing negative health outcomes such as substance use, violence and mental health struggles," Murthy said. "Just knowing that you are there can make a world of difference."

The federal website StopBully.gov shares tips on how to talk to children about bullying, especially if you suspect they are being bullied or that they have bullied someone.