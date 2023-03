WIBW

KU’s Wilson, KSU’s Johnson named Naismith Player of the Year semifinalists By Lane Gillespie, 3 days ago

By Lane Gillespie, 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson and K-State senior forward Keyontae Johnson are in the list of ten semifinalists for the Naismith ...