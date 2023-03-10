Open in App
Bartlesville, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Examiner Enterprise

SIZZLING START: Bartlesville golfers shoot 321 to open season

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise,

3 days ago

All things considered, Bartlesville High’s boys golf team is off to one of its top starts in seasons.

Paced by two sub-80 rounds, the Bruins combined to shoot 321 and finish fifth at this week’s Muskogee tourney at the Muskogee Country Club.

Veteran one-bag maestro Tanner John shot 74 to finish in second place (tied) among individuals.

Another battled-honed talent, Evan Thompson, conquered the course at 75.

New move-in Sebastian Costales carved out 80 to round out Bartlesville’s top three.

Cooper Thompson recorded 92 to come in fourth for the team, followed by John Roark with 94.

“Tanner and Evan played really, really well,” said long-time Bartlesville head golf coach Jeff Rude. “This was a good test to see where we stand.”

Costales made an impressive rally — from 43 on the front nine to 37 on the back side.

“It was good to see him bounce back after a shaky start,” Rude said.

The speedy greens proved to be a rough adjustment for the team in general, Rude said, adding the team has room to improve on its inside game.

Bartlesville won’t be in action again until after next week’s Spring Break.

John is the only returning state qualifier for Bartlesville. He made an impressive showing last year by improving every round and finishing in the top 30.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bartlesville, OK newsLocal Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville Man Charged with Grand Larceny
Bartlesville, OK3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tulsa Drillers Announce Saturday's High School Baseball Games Canceled
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Shot 'Heard' 'Round Sapulpa: Game-winning basket from senior standout lifts Lady Chieftains to 5A title
Sapulpa, OK1 day ago
Admiral Twin Drive-In reopens this week
Tulsa, OK22 hours ago
Oklahoma best sellers: March 12
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
“Oklahoma’s largest 21+ playground” coming to downtown Tulsa
Tulsa, OK5 days ago
Aetna donates over $145,000 to support WIR of Tulsa, ReMerge of Oklahoma County, Palomar and other programs for ‘survivors of abuse’ to improve the lives of Oklahomans
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Man accidentally shoots himself inside Ross in Broken Arrow, police say
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Tulsa YouTube Stars Hit 1 Million Subscribers
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Inola Family Invents Lock System To Stop Trailer Thieves
Inola, OK19 hours ago
Despite ice center next door, Promenade Mall won't say if changes are on the way
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Broken Arrow woman hopes to stock patrol cars with quilts to comfort children in distress
Broken Arrow, OK1 day ago
Eufaula Assistant Police Chief given Lifesaving Award
Eufaula, OK2 days ago
Sapulpa church remembers life of 17-year-old killed in crash
Sapulpa, OK21 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Broken Arrow family's fight to reunite with grandson the focus on new documentary
Broken Arrow, OK2 days ago
Former Oklahoma representative charged in deadly motorcycle crash
Eufaula, OK4 days ago
Police Investigate After 2 Injured In Early-Morning Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa, OK12 hours ago
Three Teens Killed In Sapulpa Car Crash
Sapulpa, OK2 days ago
Eufaula city official indicted for involuntary manslaughter
Eufaula, OK3 days ago
Problem Solvers: Tulsa single mom charged $1100 water bill
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Menu Items From P-Town Pizza
Pawhuska, OK3 days ago
Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Adair County, troopers say
Westville, OK2 days ago
Broken Arrow Animal Shelter holds month-long adoption event
Broken Arrow, OK4 days ago
Fire Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Family, Friends Remember Teens Killed In Creek County Crash
Sapulpa, OK3 days ago
Tulsa Police Crack Down On Crime At Local Park After Complaints
Tulsa, OK12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy