SIZZLING START: Bartlesville golfers shoot 321 to open season

All things considered, Bartlesville High’s boys golf team is off to one of its top starts in seasons.

Paced by two sub-80 rounds, the Bruins combined to shoot 321 and finish fifth at this week’s Muskogee tourney at the Muskogee Country Club.

Veteran one-bag maestro Tanner John shot 74 to finish in second place (tied) among individuals.

Another battled-honed talent, Evan Thompson, conquered the course at 75.

New move-in Sebastian Costales carved out 80 to round out Bartlesville’s top three.

Cooper Thompson recorded 92 to come in fourth for the team, followed by John Roark with 94.

“Tanner and Evan played really, really well,” said long-time Bartlesville head golf coach Jeff Rude. “This was a good test to see where we stand.”

Costales made an impressive rally — from 43 on the front nine to 37 on the back side.

“It was good to see him bounce back after a shaky start,” Rude said.

The speedy greens proved to be a rough adjustment for the team in general, Rude said, adding the team has room to improve on its inside game.

Bartlesville won’t be in action again until after next week’s Spring Break.

John is the only returning state qualifier for Bartlesville. He made an impressive showing last year by improving every round and finishing in the top 30.