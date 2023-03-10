Open in App
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth Herald

NH lawmakers give initial approval to expansion of school choice program

By Sarah Gibson,

3 days ago
New Hampshire lawmakers preliminarily approved a set of bills on Thursday, March 9 that would expand the state's voucher-like school choice program.

The Education Freedom Accounts program, now in its second year, provides state aid to families who make below 300% of the federal poverty level, to spend on non-public school options such as private school tuition or homeschool costs.

The bills approved on Thursday fall short of some Republican leaders’ goals to open up the program to all students, regardless of family income. Instead, they lift the income threshold slightly for all families and eliminate that requirement entirely for certain students, such as those who are “persistently bullied” and those with disabilities.

Another bill approved Thursday updates the definition of the state’s school funding mechanism to allow money formally earmarked for public education to go to the Education Freedom Accounts program. This measure could address claims, such as those in a recently filed lawsuit, that the state is illegally using public school funds for the program.

The bills passed along partisan lines in a nearly evenly divided House of Representatives, where school choice has become a major policy priority for Republicans. In his proposed budget, Gov. Chris Sununu has indicated support for expanding Education Freedom Accounts.

Meanwhile, Democrats have put forth a number of bills to limit the program, pointing to its growing cost and lack of oversight from the state government. Last month, when Democrats lawmakers briefly out-numbered Republicans in a floor vote, the House passed several bills to tighten eligibility requirements.

Currently, over 3,000 students participate in the program. Many of them use their funds to attend local private schools. The New Hampshire Department of Education estimates that participation and cost of the program will double if the state lifts income eligibility requirements for certain categories of students.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

