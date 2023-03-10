Tennessee basketball score vs. Missouri: Live updates for Vols in SEC Tournament

Tennessee basketball is in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The No. 5-seeded Vols (23-10) will face No. 4 seed Missouri (23-8) on Friday (approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Tennessee lost to Missouri 86-85 on a buzzer-beating heave on Feb. 11 in the lone regular-season meeting between the teams.

Tennessee won the SEC Tournament last season, its first conference tournament title since 1979. UT won three games in Tampa, Florida, capping the run with a 65-50 win against Texas A&M in the title game.

What time, channel is Tennessee basketball game on?

Tennessee plays Missouri at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN.

Tennessee basketball score vs. Missouri in SEC Tournament: Live updates

FINAL: Missouri 79, Tennessee 71. Tigers move on to face Alabama in the semifinals on Saturday.

36 seconds left: Big time offensive rebound and putback by Kobe Brown.

Then a missed 3 by Olivier Nkamhoua. Key fouls a Mizzou guard. This one is about over. Missouri leads 77-71.

1:41 left: LONG 3 drained by Honor. Mizzou regains the lead. These teams are leaving it out there today.

2:23 left: Nick Honor drive and layup. Mizzou leads 69-67.

Mashack returns it the other way.

5:30 left: Tennessee going small is fine, but Mizzou has played this way all season. Kobe Brown has been the best player on the floor, and he just worked Josiah-Jordan James on the low post.

Missouri up 65-64.

6:39 left: Nice drive and make by Phillips, who has 10 points off the bench. Really fun second half to watch.

7:41 left: Kobe Brown and-1. He leads Mizzou with 18 points. 58-all. The downside of going small.

8:00 left: Plavsic out of the game, and Phillips and James are the biggest players on the floor for UT.

9:41 left: Vescovi with his 5th 3-pointer of the day. Back and forth this game goes. Vols by 3.

10:30 left: Back-to-back Tyreke Key 3s. Vols 55, Tigers 53.

11:50 left : What a physical game. Julian Phillips and-1 cuts Mizzou's lead to 50-49.

15:18 left: Julian Phillips open corner 3 is good as play clock expires. Good offense. Vols re-take the lead.

16:29 left: Noah Carter and-1 for Mizzou. Not a great play by Jonas Aidoo.

17:55 left : Nick Honor step back 3, and Missouri is back within 39-36. A little more offense to start the second half. Much needed.

19:05 left: Second half begins with a Vols block, a Nkamhoua turnaround jumper, another Vols block and a Vescovi open 3. Vols lead 38-30.

HALFTIME: Tennessee 33, Missouri 30. Mashack with a 35-foot heave that goes in at the halftime buzzer, similar to the Mizzou game-winner last month.

1:00 left: Nkamhoua with a badly needed 3-pointer in the face of a Mizzou defender. Vols up 28-27.

3:11 left : With Vescovi and James both sitting with two fouls, the Tennessee offense is unsightly. The good news for the Vols is that Mizzou has been as turnover prone and is struggling from 3 (2-12). 25-all.

5:30 left: Santiago Vescovi hits his 3rd 3-pointer of the first half. Vols lead 25-21.

Tennessee shooting 57.9% but bogged down by 8 turnovers. Vescovi fouls a 3-point shooter on the other end, his second foul of the game.

6:09 left: Both teams trading baskets, and Missouri leads by 1. Jahmai Mashack with a couple made jumpers.

8:27 left: Plenty of talk between the two teams, even from Zakai Zeigler off the Tennessee bench. We'll see if it becomes anything else.

Tennessee 16, Missouri 13.

Officials review a post-whistle hand from Josiah-Jordan James into the face of a Missouri player, and they give James a technical foul. He now has two fouls.

11:47 left : Two Mizzou turnovers turn into two fast break bucket for the Vols, who lead 16-9.

13:04 left: Olivier Nkamhoua with an offensive rebound and putback. Vols already with 3 offensive boards.

14:46 left: And finally, a made basket. Josiah-Jordan James hits a short jumper. Vols lead 8-6.

16:00 left: Tennessee 6, Missouri 6 at the first media timeout. The Vols have five early turnovers and the two Vescovi 3s.

17:53 left: OMG Kobe Brown with a dunk in between two Vols players. Wow.

18:10 left: Two Santiago Vescovi 3-pointers to start the day. Good start.

Pregame

Tennessee and Missouri face off for the right to face Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals tomorrow.

The Tide pasted Mississippi State 72-49 in Friday's first quarterfinal.

Missouri-Tennessee tip-off is scheduled for 3:31 p.m. ET in Nashville.

