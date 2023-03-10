Update- Suspect Arrested* Detectives Investigating Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Joshua Lewis of Wilmington, DE, for felony criminal charges following the armed robbery of a Wilmington area bank in early February.

On February 10, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m., an unknown white male entered the Artisans’ Bank located at 4901 Kirkwood Highway, approached the two desk tellers, a 28-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old woman, and demanded money. The suspect implied that he had a gun, and the two tellers complied and surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled from the bank to an unknown destination. Troopers attempted to locate the suspect but were unable to do so. No one was injured during the robbery.

Through investigative leads, detectives were able to identify Lewis as the suspect involved in this robbery. On March 9, 2023, troopers apprehended Lewis outside of his residence on Doe Run Court, in Wilmington and took him into custody without incident. Subsequently, search warrants for two vehicles and the residence were executed which led to the discovery of a loaded ghost gun and ammunition.

Lewis was also identified as the suspect in a bank robbery in the Dover area. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 1:54 p.m. Dover Police received a call for a robbery at Shore United Bank located at 800 South Governors Avenue Dover, DE. During the investigation, it was revealed that a white male, approximately 6’0”, wearing an orange hard hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, mask, and gloves entered the bank with a bag and an unknown object wrapped inside and demanded money. The employee turned over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled.

Lewis was transported to Troop 2, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Robbery 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of an Unfinished Firearm with No Serial Number (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited and with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited and with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)

Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)

Lewis was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $415,000 cash bail.

