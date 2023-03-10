Open in App
Wilmington, DE
See more from this location?
Delaware LIVE News

*Update- Suspect Arrested* Detectives Investigating Bank Robbery

By Staff Writer,

5 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Joshua Lewis of Wilmington, DE, for felony criminal charges following the armed robbery of a Wilmington area bank in early February.

On February 10, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m., an unknown white male entered the Artisans’ Bank located at 4901 Kirkwood Highway, approached the two desk tellers, a 28-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old woman, and demanded money. The suspect implied that he had a gun, and the two tellers complied and surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled from the bank to an unknown destination. Troopers attempted to locate the suspect but were unable to do so. No one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives Investigating Bank Robbery – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Through investigative leads, detectives were able to identify Lewis as the suspect involved in this robbery. On March 9, 2023, troopers apprehended Lewis outside of his residence on Doe Run Court, in Wilmington and took him into custody without incident. Subsequently, search warrants for two vehicles and the residence were executed which led to the discovery of a loaded ghost gun and ammunition.

Lewis was also identified as the suspect in a bank robbery in the Dover area. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 1:54 p.m. Dover Police received a call for a robbery at Shore United Bank located at 800 South Governors Avenue Dover, DE. During the investigation, it was revealed that a white male, approximately 6’0”, wearing an orange hard hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, mask, and gloves entered the bank with a bag and an unknown object wrapped inside and demanded money. The employee turned over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled.

https://doverpolice.org/2023/02/16/robbery-at-shore-united-bank/

Lewis was transported to Troop 2, where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Robbery 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession of an Unfinished Firearm with No Serial Number (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited and with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
  • Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited and with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
  • Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)

Lewis was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $415,000 cash bail.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 031023  1035

-End-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bf4xl_0lEeGmd200

The post *Update- Suspect Arrested* Detectives Investigating Bank Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wilmington, DE newsLocal Wilmington, DE
Suspicious Person Investigation Leads to DUI, Drugs, and Weapon Arrest
Wilmington, DE17 hours ago
Chester Man Facing First Degree Murder In Wilmington Death
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Man Jailed After Fleeing From Police
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Troopers ID Driver Killed West Of Dover Friday Night
Dover, DE17 hours ago
Technology leads to arrest in Edgewood murder
Edgewood, MD1 day ago
Police Searching for Suspect in Salisbury Shooting
Salisbury, MD2 days ago
Two Men Arrested for Armed Robbery in Laurel
Laurel, DE3 days ago
99th Delaware State Police and 95th Municipal Recruit Class Graduation
Bethany Beach, DE9 hours ago
One Person Shot at in Cambridge
Cambridge, MD1 day ago
Police Are on the Lookout for a Tip Jar Thief in Milford
Milford, DE1 day ago
Philadelphia Police Department Receives Unexpected Visitor
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Police Identify Man Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Sunday
Wilmington, DE2 days ago
Man charged in fatal South Jersey shooting
Camden, NJ10 hours ago
Girl, 9, wakes up to unknown man in her bed, Bucks police say
Bensalem Township, PA18 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Northern Liberties triple shooting
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Body found in Laurel area, police investigating
Laurel, DE2 days ago
Delco Driver Who Stopped To Help At Accident Scene Hit By Passing Car: Police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Upper Gwynedd man convicted of assaulting woman during burglary in Springfield Township
Upper Gwynedd Township, PA2 days ago
Worker Dies At The Port Of Wilmington On Saturday
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Troops Arrest Man for 5th Offense DUI Following Car Stop
Smyrna, DE3 days ago
Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Dealing Charges in Lewes
Lewes, DE3 days ago
Over 100 Mile Rideshare Ride Ends With Armed Robbery Charges
Laurel, DE4 days ago
Woman killed after being struck by 2 cars in Pa.: reports
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Cambridge Man Facing Drug Charges after Search and Seizure
Cambridge, MD2 days ago
Police: Quick Thinking Trooper Deflates Getaway Plans, Two In Custody
Sharon Hill, PA4 days ago
Upper Darby Man Killed in West Philadelphia Shooting
Upper Darby, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy