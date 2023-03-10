Dolphins Re-Sign RB Ahmed

The Miami Dolphins now have one running back under contract for the 2023 season

We have mentioned before the possibility of the Miami Dolphins running it back with their running back corps in 2023, and they reportedly have taken the first step in that direction.

The team has re-signed pending restricted free agent Salvon Ahmed, as first reported by Jordan Schultz and confirmed by a league source.

This might have been the most logical of all for the Dolphins considering Ahmed's fit in the scheme, his high ceiling and his status as a restricted free agent, where the team could have retained the right to match any offer by making a qualifying offer.

Ahmed becomes the first running back under contract for 2023, with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week.

Ahmed replaced Gaskin as the de facto third running back last season and did some solid work in a complementary role, particularly in the Saturday night game at Buffalo when he rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Of course, Ahmed's breakout game came in his rookie season of 2020 when he rushed for over 100 yards in a December victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ahmed first joined the Dolphins after being claimed off waivers from the 49ers in August 2020 late in his rookie training camp when head coach Mike McDaniel was the run game coordinator for San Francisco.