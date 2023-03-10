Open in App
AllDolphins

Dolphins Re-Sign RB Ahmed

By Alain Poupart,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOhkJ_0lEeGi6800

The Miami Dolphins now have one running back under contract for the 2023 season

We have mentioned before the possibility of the Miami Dolphins running it back with their running back corps in 2023, and they reportedly have taken the first step in that direction.

The team has re-signed pending restricted free agent Salvon Ahmed, as first reported by Jordan Schultz and confirmed by a league source.

This might have been the most logical of all for the Dolphins considering Ahmed's fit in the scheme, his high ceiling and his status as a restricted free agent, where the team could have retained the right to match any offer by making a qualifying offer.

Ahmed becomes the first running back under contract for 2023, with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week.

Ahmed replaced Gaskin as the de facto third running back last season and did some solid work in a complementary role, particularly in the Saturday night game at Buffalo when he rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Of course, Ahmed's breakout game came in his rookie season of 2020 when he rushed for over 100 yards in a December victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ahmed first joined the Dolphins after being claimed off waivers from the 49ers in August 2020 late in his rookie training camp when head coach Mike McDaniel was the run game coordinator for San Francisco.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dolphins Potential Free Agent Running Back Targets
Miami, FL1 day ago
NFL Combine 'Loser': WR Falling to Cowboys at No. 26?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Free-agent receivers reportedly ‘blowing up’ Patrick Mahomes’ phone, want to join Chiefs
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Cowboys Prefer to Sign Wagner over Vander Esch?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Former Raiders Quarterback
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Broncos Could Reportedly Be Pursuing Significant Trade
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Who's the Best Miami Dolphins Fit: Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner or Jordan Poyer?
Miami, FL2 days ago
Cowboys fans are in utter shambles after Jerry Jones whiffed on Jalen Ramsey
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Bills' Ed Oliver Has Contract Message for Buffalo: 'I Don't Want to Talk!'
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Detroit Lions predicted to sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI2 days ago
How the Jalen Ramsey trade impacts the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Breaking: Patriots, Falcons Have Agreed To Notable Trade
Atlanta, GA9 hours ago
Otis Taylor, Former NFL Star and Super Bowl Champion, Dead at 80: 'Kind and Dedicated'
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
6-Time NFL Pro Bowler Released On Monday Afternoon
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Mock Draft: Who Do Lions Select After Blockbuster Trade?
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Carolina Panthers reportedly divided between two QBs with No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Why does Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe keep getting away with this dirty play?
Lexington, KY2 days ago
ESPN Warns Steelers Have Competition for Cam Sutton
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki explains what he's looking for in his next team
Miami, FL1 day ago
Detroit Lions fans have spoken on NFL free agency: Here's the player they want most
Detroit, MI9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy