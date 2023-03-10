How Tennessee will lead the nation in environmental protection | Opinion

It is time for more elected officials around the country to follow suit in Governor Lee’s example and prioritize conservation and clean energy efforts.

Lily Moll and John Bratton

Guest Columnists

Lily Moll and John Bratton are the southern regional director and Tennessee state director, respectively, at the American Conservation Coalition (ACC).

Governor Lee unveiled plans for a brighter and cleaner future of Tennessee in his February State of the State address.

From cleaning up toxic industrial waste sites called brownfields to increasing accessibility in the Tennessee State Park system to proposing $50 million dollars for a Nuclear Fast Track Fund, it is clear that Governor Lee is determined to ensure that the Volunteer State leads the nation in environmental protection.

These proposals by Governor Lee should serve as a guide to politicians across both sides of the aisle on how to effectively prioritize both environmental protection with economic prosperity.

These initiatives would conserve our beautiful state and reduce harmful emissions while also generating revenue and lowering energy costs.

Governor Lee sets an incredible example for leaders in Tennessee and across the country on how to pursue common-sense environmental policy.

Cleaning up environment benefits the economy

There are more than 450,000 brownfield sites in the United States, 175 of which are located here in Tennessee. The EPA classifies brownfields as property whose redevelopment has been impacted by the presence of potentially harmful pollution.

These sites impact communities from Memphis to Bristol, Union City to Chattanooga, and many more in between.

Governor Lee’s proposal to cleanup all 175 of these locations will provide a win-win for Tennesseans across the state by restoring land in a way that will create jobs, increase surrounding property values, and most importantly protect the health of our citizens.

Allowing pollution to fester and harm our communities has gone on long enough.

In addition to cleaning up polluted areas, Governor Lee knows that we must conserve the already pristine parts of our state.

Tennessee’s parks are jewels

In 2021, Tennessee was named among the top four parks systems in the nation by the American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration, bringing in more than 38 million visitors and contributing $2.1 billion to the economy.

Our state parks provide us the opportunity to experience Tennessee’s natural beauty in a way that is easily accessible and affordable for all.

Through initiatives such as Vision 2030 and Access 2030, Governor Lee would ensure our park system remains one of the most accessible in the nation.

With the creation of four new state parks as well as improvements to existing trails and natural areas, Governor Lee’s proposal would boost economic tourism in surrounding communities while protecting Tennessee’s natural beauty for us all to enjoy for generations.

Nuclear positions Tennessee for the future

Finally, Governor Lee is right to recognize that nuclear energy already supplies clean, affordable, and reliable energy to about a third of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s customers, which accounts for more than 4.5 million homes and businesses.

With Governor Lee’s proposal to create the Nuclear Fast Track Fund, he plans on recruiting companies that will help develop and grow the sustainable energy solution for the future of Tennessee’s electric grid. This is a very important step in the right direction and places Tennessee in the position to lead the nation in nuclear development.

This push for environmental protection is a significant accomplishment for Governor Lee because young Americans want climate and environmental solutions, and they want to vote for elected officials who prioritize them.

Recent polls show that among voters under 30, voters are four times more likely to vote for someone who advocates for immediate action on climate issues.

It is time for more elected officials around the country to follow suit in Governor Lee’s example and prioritize conservation and clean energy efforts.

