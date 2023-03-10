Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Adam Thielen bids farewell to Minnesota in emotional post

By Joe Nelson,

3 days ago

"To go from a kid growing up in Detroit Lakes to playing for the Minnesota Vikings has been a journey beyond what I could have dreamed of."

Adam Thielen's nine-year career with the Minnesota Vikings ended Friday as the team announced it had released the 32-year-old Minnesota native.

Hours after the news broke, Thielen released a statement to bid farewell to the team that he loves while maintaining that Minnesota will always be home to him and his family.

"To go from a kid growing up in Detroit Lakes to playing for the Minnesota Vikings has been a journey beyond what I could have dreamed of. I want to thank everyone within the Vikings organization – coaches, teammates, the Wilf family and fans – for all the love and support I have received over the years," wrote Thielen .

"I poured everything I had into these last 10+ years in representing and playing for this team and state. My family and I will always cherish the memories we created on and off the field.

"Minnesota is – and will always be – home to us."

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Thielen "is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for," and head coach Kevin O'Connell said "Adam's story is one many know and admire and an incredible example of what a relentless pursuit of a goal can ultimately accomplish."

Thielen grew up in Detroit Lakes – a town of just under 10,000 people in west-central Minnesota – and went on to star at Minnesota State-Mankato before getting a shot with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Cutting Thielen now frees up an estimated $6.4 million on Minnesota's 2023 salary cap, which remains over the league's threshold by approximately $8.6 million, according to OverTheCap.

