Angelina Jolie visits Mexico to inaugurate ‘Women for Bees’

By Maria Loreto,

3 days ago

Angelina Jolie celebrated International Women’s Day in Mexico, launching the program “ Women for Bees .” The non-profit is meant to preserve the bees from the Mayan civilization, which are in extinction and are the most ancient breed of bees in the world.

Angelina Jolie with the women in Mexico

The photos show Jolie in a white dress surrounded by various women who were also dressed in white. The women are sitting in a circle and were captured mid-conversation.

Aside from protecting the bees and the environment, “Women for Bees” is meant to empower the local women through their work, and to learn how to care for the endangered species.

Jolie with women in Mexico

Jolie has long been a supporter of women and children, working with the United Nations in order to provide aid to various communities all over the world. While she stopped working with the organization in 2022, she remains committed to various humanitarian ventures. Earlier in February, Jolie shared an art project through her social media to bring awareness to the women of Iran and the humanitarian crisis that they’re currently facing.

To joint the project, Jolie shared a video of herself and her children Shiloh and Zahara , cutting their hair in order to send a strand of them to the art project. “My friend Prune Nourry is running a beautiful art project to show solidarity with brave women in Iran who are struggling for equality and rights, and to honor their courage. My family are taking part. Anyone can participate in the project by sending a lock of their hair, before February 25th,” wrote Jolie.

