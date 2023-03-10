Open in App
ESPN to Broadcast all 67 Games of 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament

By Haley Jordan,

3 days ago

ESPN has been the home of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship since 1996 and this year will broadcast all 67 games for the 20th consecutive season. See inside for a printable bracket courtesy of the NCAA.

ESPN will broadcast all 67 games of the 2023 Division I Women's Basketball Tournament for the 20th consecutive year. For 28 years since 1996, ESPN has been the championship's exclusive network.

All 67 games will also be available online on the ESPN app. The Final Four is expected to reach 200 countries this year, a huge milestone in the recognition of women's sports.

Below is a printable 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket created by the NCAA. Try your luck at predicting which team will go all the way to the banner.

The First Four games will be played Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 at four of the top-16 host sites that will be determined come Selection Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The first and second round games will be played Friday, March 17 through Monday, March 20 on the campuses of the top-16 seeds while the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will use a two-site regional format this year instead of four.

Eight teams will play at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. while the other eight will compete at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle from Friday, March 24 through Monday, March 27. The women's Final Four and championship game will take place Friday, March 31 and Sunday, April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

For the 2023 women's tournament schedule, click here. Keep in mind, the full schedule with times will be released once Selection Sunday reveals the official bracket on March 12.

Related stories on NCAA basketball

  • FIRST FOUR EXPLAINED The First Four round of the Division I NCAA Basketball Tournament is essentially a play-in style four games where the winners will earn their way into the field of 64 teams. CLICK HERE
  • WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT POTENTIAL ONE-SEEDS With Selection Sunday quickly approaching at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, here's a look at the potential one-seeds for the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. CLICK HERE
  • 2023 WOMEN'S MARCH MADNESS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Take a look at the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament schedule complete with dates and locations of all rounds and times for the Final Four and championship game. CLICK HERE
