March 10, 2023

In a similar vein, a group of health care professionals, parents and LGTBQ rights activists asked the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council Thursday to pass resolutions condemning a series of bills currently before the Republican-controlled Kentucky General Assembly.
More than two dozen people spoke during last night’s council meeting condemning a push by the Republican-controlled legislature to make gender-affirming care for minors illegal and other bills regulating where drag shows can be performed, among other bills.
And a member of House Republican leadership has a client deeply involved in the most expensive and combative legislative fight in Frankfort.
House Majority Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, is working as an attorney for Prominent Technologies, one of the so-called ‘gray machine’ companies pushing back against a bill to ban the machines, also known as skill games, from Kentucky.
Seeking to get ahead of a fresh wave of fraud, Kentucky’s attorney general is warning of storm-related repair scams after severe weather blew through the state and raked up millions of dollars in damage.
Daylight saving time will start at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, when Kentucky residents should “spring forward” and move their clocks ahead one hour. But will Kentucky put an end to the tradition of changing clocks twice a year? Here’s what to know.
Follow along live Friday as Jared Peck and Caroline Makauskas of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside along with freelancer Josh Moore during the third day of the 2023 girls’ high school basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
