March 10, 2023

On the calendar today is International Bagpipe Day. Break out those bagpipes and while you’re playing, enjoy these headlines from the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Politics

A bill restricting drag shows — which critics say infringes upon First Amendment rights and will jeopardize Pride celebrations across the commonwealth — passed the full Kentucky Senate Friday.

Herald-Leader reporter Tessa Duvall has the details here.

In a similar vein, a group of health care professionals, parents and LGTBQ rights activists asked the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council Thursday to pass resolutions condemning a series of bills currently before the Republican-controlled Kentucky General Assembly.

More than two dozen people spoke during last night’s council meeting condemning a push by the Republican-controlled legislature to make gender-affirming care for minors illegal and other bills regulating where drag shows can be performed, among other bills.

Read more from the Herald-Leader’s Beth Musgrave.

And a member of House Republican leadership has a client deeply involved in the most expensive and combative legislative fight in Frankfort.

House Majority Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, is working as an attorney for Prominent Technologies, one of the so-called ‘gray machine’ companies pushing back against a bill to ban the machines, also known as skill games, from Kentucky.

Is it ethical? More on that in this story from Herald-Leader reporter Austin Horn.

Around the Commonwealth

Seeking to get ahead of a fresh wave of fraud, Kentucky’s attorney general is warning of storm-related repair scams after severe weather blew through the state and raked up millions of dollars in damage.

Here are tips to spot a scam.

Daylight saving time will start at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, when Kentucky residents should “spring forward” and move their clocks ahead one hour. But will Kentucky put an end to the tradition of changing clocks twice a year? Here’s what to know.

Sports

Follow along live Friday as Jared Peck and Caroline Makauskas of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside along with freelancer Josh Moore during the third day of the 2023 girls’ high school basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

And follow for live updates from today’s action at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament .

