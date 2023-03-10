Tomball to Become Home of Salad and Go

Salad and Go is planning a spot at Hwy. 249 and Main St. in Tomball . The quick-serve, drive-thru restaurant offers healthy salads and wraps at inexpensive prices.

Any salad can be purchased as a wrap. Some examples include Caprese, Thai, and Cobb. Soups, breakfast burritos and bowls, lemonades, teas, and cold brews are also available.

The Salad and Go brand was founded in Arizona and has been popping up across Texas in recent months with multiple locations planned for the Houston area.

The latest addition to the brand is expected to open at 1424 W Main St. in Tomball in early 2024, according to a recent project filing. New construction on the spot at just over 800-square-feet is expected to begin in early fall of this year.

