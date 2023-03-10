Urbana women indicted for COVID fraud

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women from Urbana were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday with wire fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Central Illinois patients still struggle to find care as Blue Cross gets hit with second fine
Tasheena White, 32, and Uniqua Whitaker, 26, both of whom worked for the U.S. Postal Service, were charged with one count each. The indictment accused them of engaging in a scheme to submit false loan applications and supporting documentation to acquire loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. They acquired $20,000 in PPP funds that were intended to help people and businesses experiencing economic hardship because of the pandemic.
White and Whitaker have been issued a summons to appear in federal court in Urbana. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison, up to three years of parole after release from prison, up to $1 million in fines and restitution. Car stuck on pedestrian bridge at Decatur park
Federal prosecutors said that anyone who suspects a person of fraudulently obtaining or misusing COVID relief funds can report their suspicions to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling their hotline: 1-866-720-5721.
