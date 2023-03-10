Open in App
Urbana, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Urbana women indicted for COVID fraud

By Bradley Zimmerman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkBID_0lEeE37I00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women from Urbana were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday with wire fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Illinois patients still struggle to find care as Blue Cross gets hit with second fine

Tasheena White, 32, and Uniqua Whitaker, 26, both of whom worked for the U.S. Postal Service, were charged with one count each. The indictment accused them of engaging in a scheme to submit false loan applications and supporting documentation to acquire loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. They acquired $20,000 in PPP funds that were intended to help people and businesses experiencing economic hardship because of the pandemic.

White and Whitaker have been issued a summons to appear in federal court in Urbana. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison, up to three years of parole after release from prison, up to $1 million in fines and restitution.

Car stuck on pedestrian bridge at Decatur park

Federal prosecutors said that anyone who suspects a person of fraudulently obtaining or misusing COVID relief funds can report their suspicions to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling their hotline: 1-866-720-5721.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Illinois mother files wrongful death lawsuit against Lyft, others
Urbana, IL4 hours ago
Illinois woman in court after delivering amphetamine to inmates
Bloomington, IL3 days ago
Decatur Police share safety tips ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teenager hospitalized, another arrested after Sadorus party stabbing
Sadorus, IL5 hours ago
Person seen running from Champaign shooting, Crime Stoppers need help identifying
Champaign, IL6 hours ago
Decatur Police asking for help solving February shooting
Decatur, IL1 hour ago
Rantoul mother celebrates first-ever Alloimmunization & HDFN Awareness Day
Rantoul, IL18 hours ago
Decatur shooting victim’s family raising money for the children she left behind
Decatur, IL19 hours ago
Police respond to two separate car accidents in Champaign
Champaign, IL23 hours ago
Champaign County launches new ‘microloan’ program
Champaign, IL57 minutes ago
Danville mayoral candidates face off tonight at forum
Danville, IL9 hours ago
Arrest made in connection to woman murdered in Decatur, 2 suspects wanted
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Hundreds gather in support of late Covington teen, stand against bullying
Covington, IN19 hours ago
Retired Decatur fire captain passes away
Decatur, IL2 days ago
‘Every minute matters’: Gunshot sensors on the way to Rantoul
Rantoul, IL4 days ago
Labor and Delivery option going away in Decatur
Decatur, IL4 days ago
‘The River Man’, Abraham Lincoln’s connection to Decatur rivers explored at upcoming event
Decatur, IL23 hours ago
Champaign Police warn of car theft TikTok trend
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Woman shot and killed in Decatur was 26 weeks pregnant
Decatur, IL4 days ago
Bed bugs, mold, mistreatment: Insiders describe troubling conditions at Phoenix Towers
Bloomington, IL3 days ago
Decatur firefighters remember retired captain
Decatur, IL3 days ago
‘Terrible feeling’: Community reacts to Gibson City shooting
Gibson City, IL4 days ago
Parkland College police install license plate readers, joins other universities, departments
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Coroner releases name of woman shot in Decatur
Decatur, IL4 days ago
Neighbor reacts to car stuck on Decatur bridge
Decatur, IL21 hours ago
Woman accused of allegedly shipping amphetamines to inmates pleads not guilty
Bloomington, IL3 days ago
‘We must stand up;’ Decatur Police Chief responds to deadly shooting
Decatur, IL4 days ago
Champaign-Urbana program bringing free period products to area organizations
Champaign, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy