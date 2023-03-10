Urbana women indicted for COVID fraud

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women from Urbana were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday with wire fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tasheena White, 32, and Uniqua Whitaker, 26, both of whom worked for the U.S. Postal Service, were charged with one count each. The indictment accused them of engaging in a scheme to submit false loan applications and supporting documentation to acquire loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. They acquired $20,000 in PPP funds that were intended to help people and businesses experiencing economic hardship because of the pandemic.

White and Whitaker have been issued a summons to appear in federal court in Urbana. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison, up to three years of parole after release from prison, up to $1 million in fines and restitution.

Federal prosecutors said that anyone who suspects a person of fraudulently obtaining or misusing COVID relief funds can report their suspicions to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling their hotline: 1-866-720-5721.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.