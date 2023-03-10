North Texas artists making some noise at South by Southwest 2023

Jason Bobadilla (who performs as Ariel & the Culture) Courtesy photo/Clarissa Medrano

North Texas is making a ferociously strong showing in the music portion of this year’s South by Southwest, which kicks off Monday in Austin and continues through Sunday.

More than 35 artists, from Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton and Arlington, are descending upon the capital city for official showcases (and a great many more are playing unofficial day parties or other SXSW-adjacent events), bringing with them a full range of musical expression — everything from Afrobeat to inventive hip-hop to indie rock.