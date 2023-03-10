YAHOO!

Sheetz fires worker accused of raping girl at Shippensburg store By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion, 5 days ago

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion, 5 days ago

Sheetz has fired an employee who allegedly raped an unconscious 14-year-old girl in the bathroom of its Shippensburg convenience store last fall. Demarcus Johnson, 22, ...