Shippensburg
Change location
See more from this location?
Shippensburg, PA
YAHOO!
Sheetz fires worker accused of raping girl at Shippensburg store
By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion,5 days ago
By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion,5 days ago
Sheetz has fired an employee who allegedly raped an unconscious 14-year-old girl in the bathroom of its Shippensburg convenience store last fall. Demarcus Johnson, 22,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0