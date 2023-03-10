Open in App
Shippensburg, PA
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Sheetz fires worker accused of raping girl at Shippensburg store

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion,

5 days ago
Sheetz has fired an employee who allegedly raped an unconscious 14-year-old girl in the bathroom of its Shippensburg convenience store last fall. Demarcus Johnson, 22,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Shippensburg, PA newsLocal Shippensburg, PA
Cumberland County woman allegedly stabs man with kitchen knife
Shippensburg, PA3 days ago
21-year-old woman arrested for stabbing father at motel
Shippensburg, PA3 days ago
On-Duty Trooper Causes Crash Into Motel Sign In Central Pennsylvania, State Police Say
Shippensburg, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man traveled across the country to sleep with Altoona teen, police report
Altoona, PA1 day ago
Plea deal reached in Hagerstown stabbing after victim dies from something else
Hagerstown, MD14 hours ago
Man arrested after hiding inside bathroom ceiling at Dauphin County restaurant: police
Thorsby, AL1 day ago
Police Seeking information on Car Theft in Chambersburg
Chambersburg, PA1 day ago
Child Abuser Gets Drunk With Kids Unbelted In Car, Crashing In Chambersburg: Police
Chambersburg, PA2 days ago
Hedgesville-area man sentenced for shooting man in head in Hagerstown hotel room
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
4th Avenue Shooting Altoona
Altoona, PA1 day ago
3-year-old’s father finds her after teen flees with stolen car: Harrisburg police
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
State Police in Harrisburg release their Top 5 Most Wanted
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
70-year-old man wounded in York shooting talks to News 8
York, PA1 day ago
Cumberland County drug overdose death leads to lengthy state prison term for drug source
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
State Police looking for Mifflin County burglary suspect
Lewistown, PA2 days ago
Frederick Police Searching For Robbery Suspect
Frederick, MD1 day ago
One killed in Huntingdon County ATV crash
Ephrata, PA2 days ago
Police investigating weekend shooting in Altoona
Altoona, PA3 days ago
Children endangered after alleged drunk man crashes car with them inside in Chambersburg
Chambersburg, PA3 days ago
Multiple people exposed to pepper spray at beauty store in Frederick
Frederick, MD2 days ago
Ephrata woman dies of injuries sustained in ATV crash Saturday in Huntingdon County
Ephrata, PA2 days ago
Central Pa. school district needs to release controversial bus video: ex-board member
Dauphin, PA2 days ago
Fire damages home in Dauphin County
Conewago Township, PA3 days ago
Early Years of Chambersburg: Story of Determination and Perseverance
Chambersburg, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy