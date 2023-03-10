Man suspected of murder in North Bend infant’s death arrested by Tacoma police

A 26-year-old man suspected of murder in the death of a 6-month-old boy in North Bend was arrested Thursday in Tacoma, according to police.

Tacoma Police Department officers received a bulletin Thursday afternoon from Snoqualmie Police Department advising them that a man suspected of second-degree murder in the child’s death was believed to be staying in the city, a police spokesperson said.

Few details were immediately available about the infant’s death. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the bulletin indicated it occurred in 2019. A representative from Snoqualmie Police Department wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Haddow said officers contacted the suspect and arrested him shortly after 9 p.m. in Tacoma’s South End at a business in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street. She said the man was placed in a holding cell at TPD headquarters until he was transferred to the custody of Snoqualmie Police Department.