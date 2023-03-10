Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Tribune

Man suspected of murder in North Bend infant’s death arrested by Tacoma police

By Peter Talbot,

3 days ago

A 26-year-old man suspected of murder in the death of a 6-month-old boy in North Bend was arrested Thursday in Tacoma, according to police.

Tacoma Police Department officers received a bulletin Thursday afternoon from Snoqualmie Police Department advising them that a man suspected of second-degree murder in the child’s death was believed to be staying in the city, a police spokesperson said.

Few details were immediately available about the infant’s death. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the bulletin indicated it occurred in 2019. A representative from Snoqualmie Police Department wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Haddow said officers contacted the suspect and arrested him shortly after 9 p.m. in Tacoma’s South End at a business in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street. She said the man was placed in a holding cell at TPD headquarters until he was transferred to the custody of Snoqualmie Police Department.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tacoma, WA newsLocal Tacoma, WA
Tacoma police investigating drive-by in Lincoln District, shooting on Hosmer Street
Tacoma, WA2 hours ago
Police arrest suspect linked to 2019 cold case involving death of 6-month-old
North Bend, WA2 days ago
Driver killed overnight Saturday in wreck on Tacoma tideflats has been identified
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police seek 2 armed robbery suspects in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood
Seattle, WA22 hours ago
Detectives investigating shooting involving Everett police officer
Everett, WA1 day ago
He ran a red light while intoxicated, killing a pregnant woman. Here’s his sentence
Eatonville, WA1 hour ago
Woman arrested in connection to fatal south Seattle shooting
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Seattle police arrest six men during downtown drug operation
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Police: Teens rob Gig Harbor gas station at gunpoint, crash into downtown building
Gig Harbor, WA1 day ago
'An Execution': Murder Suspect in Pierce County Shooting Emptied Gun Into Man, Prosecutors Say
Lakewood, WA2 days ago
Tacoma police looking for alleged Victoria’s Secret retail thief
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Police: Woman arrested after causing $2 million in water damage to Tacoma apartment building
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Pierce County man accused in ‘execution-style’ murder of stranger
Lakewood, WA2 days ago
Stalker turns killer; shooting investigation drags on; bald eagle shot | Podcast
Redmond, WA2 days ago
Man steals half-million dollars of crab pretending to be Safeway representative in the North Sound
Stanwood, WA18 hours ago
‘It’s torture.’ Mother of missing Tacoma girl still looking for answers 27 years later
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Kirkland Police Arrest Prolific Auto Thief
Kirkland, WA3 days ago
Tenino opens probe, removes officer from patrol after KING 5 investigation finds deal hid cop's troubled past
Tenino, WA2 days ago
Deputies arrest alleged repeat car thief in Spanaway
Spanaway, WA3 days ago
Buckley police search for hit-and-run driver who rear-ended elementary school bus
Buckley, WA3 hours ago
Barista worried about safety of others as serial 'Peeping Tom' continues to roam Issaquah
Issaquah, WA2 days ago
Search underway for missing Tacoma pilot
Tacoma, WA17 hours ago
Thurston County Police Officer Was Justified in Firing His Weapon During Incident, Group Rules
Olympia, WA3 days ago
Suspect steals $300 in cash from Port Orchard Girl Scout booth
Port Orchard, WA2 days ago
Vandalism at Tacoma apartment complex causes $2 million in damage, displaces 32 tenants
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Police Investigating After Man Reports Being Shot In Downtown Everett, Washington
Everett, WA3 days ago
Wreck in Tacoma Tideflats blocks roadway for several hours and leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Police investigating fatal shooting at Lakewood Towne Center
Lakewood, WA3 days ago
New photos show man accused of stealing SUV in Kent with 2 children inside
Kent, WA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy