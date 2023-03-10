Here’s Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus Accused Liam Hemsworth of Cheating on ‘Muddy Feet’

Some fans think Liam Hemsworth’s fingerprints — or should we say, foot prints — are all over Miley Cyrus ‘ new album Endless Summer Vacation , which dropped midnight Friday (March 10).

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: All 13 Tracks Ranked

More specifically, many have speculated that track nine on the album, “Muddy Feet,” calls out Hemsworth for being unfaithful during their relationship. “You smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase,” Cyrus sings on the record, a collaboration with Sia. “Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains/ Get the f–k out of my house.”

Later on the song, she sings, “Always questioning my questioning/ Get thе f–k out of my head with that s–t.”

Of course, Cyrus doesn’t mention the Hunger Games actor by name; however, her former romance with Hemsworth is objectively the musician’s longest and most well-known public relationship. The two first met in 2009 on set of The Last Song , and dated on and off for the better part of a decade. In 2018, they got married before promptly splitting a few months later in 2019.

The length and rockiness of the former couple’s relationship has led fans to connect much of Cyrus’ new music to Hemsworth, including her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Endless Summer Vacation lead single. On “Flowers,” the Hannah Montana star confidently sings about her ability to love herself better than her former partner, believed by many to be Hemsworth, ever could.

There’s also the not-so-subtle fact that Cyrus literally released “Flowers” on Jan. 13 this year, aka Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday . So, there’s that.

Check out some of the best reactions to Miley Cyrus potentially confirming Liam Hemsworth cheated on her below.

