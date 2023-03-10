Column: A divine portrait of the Shepherd

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.” — Psalm 23:1-3

David expressed a complaining nature in many of his Psalms. However, this, the 23rd Psalm, is overflowing with expressions of delight and comfort.

It is significant to me that it is written in the present tense: “The Lord is my shepherd.” Thus this applies specifically to me!

Here David is describing the Lord’s providential care in providing refreshment to His followers. The support and comforts of this life we have come from God. He offers us green pastures — places of retreat that are cool and refreshing to rest. David draws a sharp contrast between turbulent, rushing waters or dead, stagnant waters and waters of stillness whose quiet flow invites one to stop and rest. He describes a perfect place of tranquility, free from stress or extreme emotion.

“He restoreth my soul.” God can reestablish peace within us by replacing or putting together what is torn or broken. Our spirits can be regenerated and rejuvenated; we can receive new life and energy. We are led on paths of righteousness, concerned with the distinction between good and evil or right and wrong. Righteousness — right or good conduct regarding His perfections.

In Psalm 23:4, David continues: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

In this verse, David is describing God’s providential care as He provides guidance and protection to His followers. We must never lose sight that God is with us in our darkest and most trying hour.

I have read many descriptions of the “valley of the shadow of death.” One describes it as “a ravine overhung by high precipitous cliffs, filled with dense forests, and well calculated to inspire dread to the timid, and afford a covert to beasts of prey.”

When David says we are led by “thy rod and thy staff,” he’s alluding to a shepherd’s crook used to guide sheep. There is no evil in dying. For Christians, there should be no fear of death; the body dies, but the soul and spirit live on.

Several years ago, Keith gave me, as a Christmas gift, Matthew Henry’s complete commentaries on God’s word. I treasure the writings of this man, an English Presbyterian minister and Bible commentator who lived from 1662-1714. There are six volumes! I cannot finish a Bible study without referencing one of the volumes.

In studying the 23rd Psalm, I refer to volume 3 of Henry’s commentaries, which covers the Books of the Bible from Job through the Song of Solomon.

The following is what Henry has to say about death: “A child of God may meet the messengers of death and receive its summons with a holy security and serenity of mind. There is no evil in it to a child of God; death cannot separate us from the love of God, and therefore it can do us no real harm; it kills the body but cannot touch the soul. Why should it be dreadful when there is nothing in it hurtful? Because the saints have God’s gracious presence with them in their dying moments, he is there at their right hand. The good shepherd will not only conduct but convoy his sheep through the valley; He will comfort them when they most need comfort.”

David continues in Psalm 23:5-6: “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

What a beautiful spiritual picture of blessings David paints for us. A table is a metaphor for food; anointing oil represents gladness; a cup symbolizes abundance — all prepared for the child of God, who may feast (despite his enemies) with confidence he will forever be in favor of Him. David is describing God’s providential care in providing abundance for us.

The last clause of verse six, I believe, is David’s covenant with God. If we are to be satisfied with the refreshment, guidance and protection, and abundance God provides us, then we must ever strive to stay close to Him in our walk in life. We must make our own covenant with God.

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.