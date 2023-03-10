4A GSHL boys, girls all-league basketball 2022-23: Union's Yanni Fassilis, Brooklynn Haywood, Camas' Addison Harris named players of the year

Here are the 4A Greater Saint Helens League boys and girls first and second team selections for the 2022-23 basketball season, as voted on by the coaches:
BOYS
Player of the year: Yanni Fassilis, Union, sr.
FIRST TEAM
Yanni Fassilis, Union, sr.
Beckett Currie, Camas, soph.
Tait Spencer, Battle Ground, jr.
Demaree Collins, Skyview, jr.
Theo McMillan, Camas, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Trey Spencer, Battle Ground, jr.
Jamison Carlisle, Camas, sr.
Evan Manville, Union, sr.
Gavin Packer, Skyview, soph.
Josh Dabasinskas, Camas, sr.
GIRLS
Players of the year: Addison Harris, Camas, jr.; Brookylnn Haywood, Union, fr.
FIRST TEAM
Ava Smith, Union, jr.
Riley Sanz, Camas, jr.
Keirra Thompson, Camas, soph.
Jordan Labrador-Hallett, Skyview, sr.
Kiera Parks, Skyview, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Parker Mairs, Camas, jr.
Kendall Mairs, Camas, soph.
Yvette Rosales, Battle Ground, sr.
Rowyn Riley, Union, jr.
Sophie Buzzard, Camas, soph.
