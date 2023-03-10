Open in App
4A GSHL boys, girls all-league basketball 2022-23: Union's Yanni Fassilis, Brooklynn Haywood, Camas' Addison Harris named players of the year

By Hailey Palmer,

3 days ago

Here are the 4A Greater Saint Helens League boys and girls first and second team selections for the 2022-23 basketball season, as voted on by the coaches:

BOYS

Player of the year: Yanni Fassilis, Union, sr.

FIRST TEAM

Yanni Fassilis, Union, sr.

Beckett Currie, Camas, soph.

Tait Spencer, Battle Ground, jr.

Demaree Collins, Skyview, jr.

Theo McMillan, Camas, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Trey Spencer, Battle Ground, jr.

Jamison Carlisle, Camas, sr.

Evan Manville, Union, sr.

Gavin Packer, Skyview, soph.

Josh Dabasinskas, Camas, sr.

GIRLS

Players of the year: Addison Harris, Camas, jr.; Brookylnn Haywood, Union, fr.

FIRST TEAM

Ava Smith, Union, jr.

Riley Sanz, Camas, jr.

Keirra Thompson, Camas, soph.

Jordan Labrador-Hallett, Skyview, sr.

Kiera Parks, Skyview, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Parker Mairs, Camas, jr.

Kendall Mairs, Camas, soph.

Yvette Rosales, Battle Ground, sr.

Rowyn Riley, Union, jr.

Sophie Buzzard, Camas, soph.

