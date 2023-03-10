Open in App
Bowling Green, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Blade

Game day updates: BGSU women 70, Ball State 61 — Final

By By Michael Burwell / The Blade,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ivWU_0lEeBhK200

CLEVELAND — Here are updates from Friday’s Bowling Green State University women’s basketball Mid-American Conference semifinal game against Ball State.

FOURTH QUARTER

For the second time in the last three seasons, BGSU will be playing for a MAC tournament championship.

Elissa Brett scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers, and a balanced and efficient offensive effort led the No. 2 seed Falcons to a 70-61 win over No. 3 Ball State at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

BGSU (27-5) will face I-75 rival and No. 1 seed Toledo in the MAC championship at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will be the third time the two teams will face each other this season.

Six players scored at least eight points for BGSU. Jocelyn Tate and Lexi Fleming both added 11 points, and Allison Day scored 10.

Anna Clephane’s 20 points led Ball State (25-8).

THIRD QUARTER

BGSU went on a 12-1 run late in the third quarter to take a 50-44 lead over Ball State.

The Falcons held the Cardinals to just three points — a Thelma Dis Agustsdottir 3-pointer with 28 seconds left — in the final four minutes.

Offensively, BGSU’s ball movement resulted in several easy shots in the paint. Olivia Hill scored back-to-back buckets off assists from Amy Velasco to make it 44-40 BGSU, and Lexi Fleming found Jocelyn Tate for a score in the paint as well.

Tate had 10 points and Fleming nine in a balanced effort offensively. Anna Clephane had 14 points and Dis Agustsdottir 10 for the Cardinals.

SECOND QUARTER

BGSU bounced back from a disastrous opening half of the second quarter to pull within 34-31 at halftime against Ball State.

The Cardinals opened the frame on a 9-0 run with the help of five Falcons’ turnovers. BGSU’s first points came with 5:03 left when Jocelyn Tate scored on a left-handed hook shot.

BGSU’s Amy Velasco grabbed a loose ball and drained a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to tie it at 31-31. Ball State’s Hana Muhl hit a free throw and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir made a bucket in the final minute to give the Cardinals a three-point advantage.

Tate, Nyla Hampton, and Velasco each had six points to lead BGSU, which shot 35.5 percent (11 of 31) from the floor.

Anna Clephane’s 11 points fronted Ball State. The Cardinals shot 46.7 percent (14 of 30).

BGSU had nine turnovers and Ball State seven.

FIRST QUARTER

A back-and-forth opening frame resulted in BGSU and Ball State playing to an 18-18 tie. The Falcons went on a 7-0 run to answer an 8-0 Cardinals’ run, but Ball State’s Ally Becki hit a jumper at the buzzer to tie it.

BGSU had early foul trouble. Starters Elissa Brett and Jocelyn Tate both picked up two fouls in the first five minutes.

Ball State made 8 of 15 shots and BGSU just 6 of 19. Ball State had four turnovers and forced two.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Toledo women's basketball will face Iowa State in the NCAA tournament
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Mid-Majors Madness: Kent State vs. Toledo in the MAC finals ... destiny vs. history – Terry Pluto
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
Cleveland Heights, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Experienced Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, C.J. Hornbeak too much for Garfield Heights, 50-38, in Elite Eight
Garfield Heights, OH2 days ago
The Left Turn
Fremont, OH1 day ago
This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Lima, OH2 days ago
Jurassic Quest’s dinosaur herd comes to Toledo
Toledo, OH2 days ago
East Wooster, Campbell Hill roundabout project in BG to begin this month
Bowling Green, OH3 days ago
UTMC to hold interviews for St. Luke’s employees
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Toledo Police will promote three officers at ceremony Wednesday
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Two people shot Saturday at Toledo gas stations
Toledo, OH9 hours ago
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Williams County Fairgrounds Hosting Maple Syrup Festival
Montpelier, OH3 days ago
Recovery effort paused for man who fell from bridge into Maumee River Thursday, citing crew safety
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Fire breaks out at home on Olson Street
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Kenton Man Arrested Early Sunday Morning
Kenton, OH11 hours ago
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building
Perrysburg, OH2 days ago
Toledo Fire: At least one person fell from Anthony Wayne Bridge Thursday, water rescue underway
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Family Health Services bringing services, pharmacy to Sandusky
Sandusky, OH1 day ago
Plymouth man dead in Ashland County crash
Plymouth, OH1 day ago
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Woman escapes domestic violence situation after being held against her will all day
Graytown, OH23 hours ago
TPD: Suspect robs same convenience store 3 times in one day, assaults employee
Toledo, OH9 hours ago
FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Announces Projected Return Of Recycling Program
Fayette, OH2 days ago
Real Wheels: Lima, where tanks are made
Lima, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy