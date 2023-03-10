Is This ‘M’ The Wreckage Of MH370? Aviation Researcher Claims Satellite Images Show ‘An Almost Perfect Match’ In The South China Sea Near Vietnam

Netflix

An aviation satellite researcher believes an “M” she found in the South China Sea may be part of the wreckage from the long-missing flight MH370 , RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come nine years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 mysteriously vanished on March 8, 2014 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, volunteer satellite researcher Cyndi Hendry believes she has evidence the Boeing 777 ended up in the South China Sea just outside of Vietnam.

According to Hendry, an “M” she found in the South China Sea via satellite imagery is an “almost perfect match” to the “M” located on the side of the vanished aircraft.

She also revealed she was “repeatedly ignored” by investigators at the time despite her potential bombshell discovery.

“When I saw the anguish on the faces of these family members, I thought I had to do something,” Hendry recently explained. “It just tugged on my heartstrings. My hobby is photography, so I have an eye for detail.”

“I thought I could be a great person to help look for this plane from the satellite images,” she added.

But it wasn’t until a few days after MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014 that Hendry discovered “something white” in the South China Sea while analyzing satellite images located thousands of miles away from where the missing flight was suspected to have disappeared.

“The satellite images were empty. It was just the blackness of the sea,” she said. “Then you press next, more black scans. So much black. And then finally, there's something white.”

“I pulled the schematics off the internet for a Boeing 777. And I was able to identify a piece as the nose cone,” Hendry continued. “That's when I started saying, 'Holy c--p! There's a piece of debris. There's the airplane.’”

“And then I started seeing more pieces. Something that looked like the fuselage. Something that looked like the tail. I got goosebumps.”

Although Hendry immediately contacted investigators and Malaysia Airlines to share her findings, she claims she was “repeatedly ignored.”

Shortly after Hendry’s discovery, investigators called off their search in the South China Sea due to new data that indicated MH370 had crashed into the Indian Ocean.

“I knew what I had. I knew I had evidence in the South China Sea,” Hendry explained further. “The more I searched, the more debris I found. I feel certain that this is where MH370 ended up, off of Vietnam.”

“At that point, I already had contacted Malaysia Airlines. I tried to reach out to so many people to tell them that this debris exists,” she concluded. “Nobody was listening to me.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 suddenly vanished on March 8, 2014 less than one hour into its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The 229 passengers on the flight also disappeared , and the Boeing 777 aircraft has still not been found or recovered more than nine years after first vanishing off the grid.