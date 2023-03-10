Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Senator removed from Senate Chamber

By Associated PressBailey Brautigan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5c5t_0lEe9HxR00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/AP)—A West Virginia State Senator was removed from the Senate Chamber on Friday.

According to the WV Senate Clerk, Senator Robert Karnes (R-Randolph) was removed just after 12 p.m.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Senate President Pro Tempore Donna Boley (R-Pleasants) moved to remove Karnes from the chamber after a disruption during a vote on SB 3542.

Senate President Craig Blair was explaining a bill when Karnes called a point of inquiry, demanding that bills be read aloud in full before going to a vote. He said the West Virginia state Constitution requires that no bill become law until it has been “fully and distinctly” read aloud three different days in each chamber “unless in case of urgency” by a vote of four-fifths of the members present.

Blair told Karnes that his question did not pertain to the bill in question and that he was out of order.

After more outbursts on other legislation from Karnes, who repeatedly said, “Mr. President, I demand that the bill be read,” several senators went to the podium to meet with Blair.

The Senate then went into a brief recess. Upon returning, a motion was made to remove Karnes and Blair concurred. Karnes then got up and quietly exited the chamber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Group of West Virginia families ask for investigation into Southern Regional Jail at Capitol Building
Beaver, WV2 days ago
West Virginia brothers who brought bats to the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced
Washington, DC18 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JonBenet Ramsey case: Boulder police respond to unearthed DNA bombshell
Boulder, CO28 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
The second richest man in Maryland just passed away
Chevy Chase Village, MD3 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH3 days ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Man arrested after firing shots in vicinity of elementary school – drugs a factor, police say
Hinton, WV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy