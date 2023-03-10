Open in App
Empire State Weekly: Funding for higher education

By Ryan Peterson,

3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week on Empire State Weekly, setting sights on higher education. With the state budget due April 1, advocates headed to the New York State Capitol pushing for increased funding to make college more affordable. Education unions like NYSUT and UUP joined by the SUNY Student Assembly asking for an increased funding beyond what Governor Hochul proposed in her state budget plan.

A recent study from the National Student Clearinghouse shows an 8% drop in high school graduate enrollment from 2019 to 2022. The study cites concerns about student debt and a highly accessible job market. Ryan Peterson speaks with Rebecca Watts, Northeast Regional Vice President for Western Governors University about college affordability and options that are available.

To see the that interview and more, here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York:

