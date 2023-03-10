Nash County Republicans rally at convention

The chairman of the state Republican Party congratulated the roughly 160 Republicans attending the Nash County Republican Convention on Thursday night for the hard work they put into campaigning for their victorious candidates and working the polls and overseeing vote counts to ensure the integrity of the 2022 election.

Michael Whatley then told them it was time to go back to work to help the party make even bigger gains in the 2024 election.

“Thank you, Nash Republican Party. When we look at what we accomplished in the last election cycle, we ran the table in North Carolina. We absolutely could have not done it without you,” he said, adding that Republican volunteers in the state set benchmarks for participation that are the envy of other state Republican parties.

“We have elected a super majority on the (state) Court of Appeals. We have a super majority in the (state) Senate. We won 71 seats in the state House. We elected 64 sheriffs in North Carolina, the most we ever had, and 57 county school boards (with Republican majorities). From the top of the ticket to the bottom of the ticket, we won — and we won big.”

Whatley said the key to those victories was the efforts of volunteers in county party offices across the state, including many of the Republicans he addressed at Brown Auditorium on the campus of Nash Community College.

State Rep. Allen Chesser, D-Nash, who unseated Democratic state Rep. James Gailliard in 2022, told the gathering of Republican efforts in Raleigh to write conservative legislation despite not having the numbers to override the veto of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

“We are working as hard as we can to get as many good policies through the door as possible,” Chesser said.

Republicans hold a supermajority in the state Senate and are just one vote short of a supermajority in the House.

On Feb. 15, the state House passed its permanent rules for the 2023-24 session. One rule will allow votes to override the governor’s veto to be taken up on any legislative day without alerting members of the House before the vote.

If just one Democratic House member is absent, Republicans could not overturn a veto as it would not pass the three-fifths threshold for that chamber. Either one Democrat would have to vote to override the veto or two Democrats would have to be absent, given that all Republican members vote to override.

At a Democratic fundraiser last year in Rocky Mount, Cooper was praised for using his veto power on bills related to limiting abortion rights, Second Amendment issues and requiring voters to present identification, all key issues in Chesser’s election platform.

The keynote speaker, state Appellate Court Judge Jefferson Griffin, a Nash County native and candidate for the state Supreme Court, told the gathering how conservative judges protect the state’s citizens from unconstitutional laws and bad rulings from liberal judges.

Griffin told the gathering that the state’s newly elected Republican majority on the state Supreme Court could reverse earlier rulings by the court that a law requiring voters to present identification were discriminatory and a ruling against Republicans’ redistricting plan on the grounds it was the product of extreme gerrymandering.

Nash County resident Sandy Smith announced at the convention that she is running for the 1st District U.S. House seat for a third time.

“You never gave up on me and I’m not giving up on you. I’m going to continue to fight for this seat and we’re going to take it back in 2024,” Smith told the gathering.

In addition to hearing from candidates running for state offices, Nash County Commissioners Sue Leggett and Dan Cone announced they are running for re-election and asked their fellow Republicans to support them.

Cone took a moment to poke fun at the notion he might be considered too old to run for re-election.

“I’ve been told that I’ve had my share, but I’m not through yet,” he said.