New city manager outlines plans for first 100 days

New City Manager Keith Rogers Jr. told the Telegram that in his first 100 days as the municipality’s top day-to-day executive, he plans to do a lot of listening.

“And so, that’s inside the building, that’s meeting with the mayor and the City Council and that’s also meeting with the community,” Rogers said.

“I inherited an organization that has quite a few vacancies,” Rogers also said. “So while I’m listening, I will also be prioritizing, making sure that we position the city to be able to fill these critical vacancies — particularly within finance and our public safety agencies.”

Rogers also emphasized that around the time of these 100 days, the municipality will be amid the budgeting season.

“So all of the conversations and meetings that I’ll be having over these next 100 days will also inform the budget that we will present to the council, which will lay out the plan for the upcoming fiscal year,” he said.

He provided his comments in an interview with the Telegram on Thursday afternoon at his office at City Hall.

Rogers, 36, reported for work at the city manager’s office on Monday, nearly three months after the City Council voted to hire him.

Rogers had since 2019 been serving as manager of the Town of Dumfries, Va., which is along the Interstate 95 corridor and southwest of Washington, D.C. Prior to that, Rogers worked roughly a decade for the City of Richmond, Va.

In Rocky Mount, Rogers succeeded Peter Varney, a former longtime assistant manager who returned to City Hall to serve as interim city manager.

Rogers also reported for work amid the municipality remaining without a full-time finance director since Amy Staton left more than a year and eight months ago after she was hired by the City of Wilson to serve as that city’s future chief financial officer.

Rogers also reported amid the municipality being without a full-time fire chief after Corey Mercer at the end of January announced his retirement, which took effect at the start of this month.

City Chief Internal Auditor Abdul Baloch is doubling as interim finance director and Assistant Fire Chief Tracey Drewery is doubling as interim fire chief.

Additionally, City Development Services Director Will Deaton at the start of this month gave notice of his resignation, effective at the end of this month.

The Telegram on Thursday asked Rogers why he decided to seek to become Rocky Mount’s city manager.

Rogers made clear when the opportunity to come to Rocky Mount presented itself, he really looked at the community from what he could glean.

Rogers made clear he really thought this was a great community with a lot of great potential and at the same time has some needs he believes, based on his experience, he could help address to move the city into the future.

“My initial impressions so far inside of City Hall have been that we have a dedicated and committed workforce here within the building,” he said. “I also think that we have a lot of employees that have a lot of institutional knowledge.”

Rogers emphasized he still has a lot more to do in terms of getting out into the community and wanting to talk to a lot of people.

“But those that I’ve already met are doing a lot of great things,” he said. “There are a lot of ideas for entrepreneurial opportunities or expanded business opportunities.”

He said overall that it feels like there is a lot of great energy in the city, not only inside City Hall but also out in the greater community.

He also made clear to the newspaper he plans to visit with his counterparts in the Twin Counties, hear about the initiatives they have going on and find out how collaboration with those initiatives can benefit the city.

Rogers made clear the process has already started to try to get those chances to meet with his counterparts onto the schedule and that he would like to make the rounds in these first 100 days.

Asked by the Telegram about what his management style will be, Rogers said he likes to leave that up to those he works with to really define that.

“But I’m all about excellence,” Rogers said.

Rogers also said he is all about supporting the workforce and making sure the entire municipal operation has the tools and the resources they need to deliver services to the residents.

“We’re here to serve the residents of Rocky Mount, the visitors of Rocky Mount and the business and property owners of the city,” Rogers said.

Asked by the Telegram about what his approach to dealing with the news media and the public will be, Rogers said, “Well, we’re talking on my first week. This is one of my very first meetings.”

Rogers said he believes in having a positive working relationship with everyone.

“And so, I certainly hope that this is the beginning of a positive relationship,” he said. “And my goal is to make sure that the community of Rocky Mount knows that City Hall is here to serve.”

The Telegram also asked Rogers whether there will be a transition between him and Varney and if so, for how long. Although Varney is no longer working in the city manager’s office space, he is being provided office space in City Hall.

“Well, first I want to say that Mr. Varney is the consummate professional and public administrator,” Rogers said. “So I’m grateful to be able to come into this role having had him be at the helm during the transitional period.”

Rogers said he and Varney have a good working relationship.

“And so yes, that will continue over the next few months,” he said. “And so we will continue to make sure that the things that have been going can continue to flow smoothly as he’s held things, held the city together for the past year or so.”