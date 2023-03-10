Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says

“I kept telling my brother — I need to search those ponds. I just didn’t know there was another pond over there, or I would have gone and looked,” Jayden’s aunt, Susan Deedon said. “Even if he ran away, he ran away for a reason.”
“All we got is they’re 99% sure they believe it’s Jayden and that we’ll find out more after the autopsy tomorrow morning,” Jayden’s uncle, Derek Robker said. “This isn’t the outcome we were really hoping for. We were hoping we’d find some answers, but not these ones.”
“He had a lot more live to live, to graduate, go to college, get married and have kids. That won’t ever happen with Jayden now,” his grandmother, Kitty Robker said. “It’s hurting very bad and I know the community and everyone who helped us, they’re crying too. We believe somebody put him there. There’s some questions that need to be answered in this case. We hope it can come to closure for us, especially, but also for Jayden.”
The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s location. The KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.
