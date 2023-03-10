Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Family of a missing Kansas City teenager confirmed to FOX4 a body recovered in Gladstone on Friday morning matches the description of the teen.

Jayden Robker , 13, was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2, in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City.

Gladstone police said they are waiting to make a formal identification before releasing the victim’s identity. They do not expect that to happen Friday.

Police, the FBI and U.S. Marshals located the body in a wooded area in Gladstone.

Officers spent hours Friday morning in the area near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway. The investigation has continued through the afternoon.

Police have blocked off a parking lot and at least part of North Broadway for the investigation.

The scene is about a mile from where the 13-year-old disappeared.

Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)

His family told police the teenager was riding his black razor skateboard while on his way to a nearby QuikTrip gas station.

“I kept telling my brother — I need to search those ponds. I just didn’t know there was another pond over there, or I would have gone and looked,” Jayden’s aunt, Susan Deedon said. “Even if he ran away, he ran away for a reason.”

“All we got is they’re 99% sure they believe it’s Jayden and that we’ll find out more after the autopsy tomorrow morning,” Jayden’s uncle, Derek Robker said. “This isn’t the outcome we were really hoping for. We were hoping we’d find some answers, but not these ones.”

“He had a lot more live to live, to graduate, go to college, get married and have kids. That won’t ever happen with Jayden now,” his grandmother, Kitty Robker said. “It’s hurting very bad and I know the community and everyone who helped us, they’re crying too. We believe somebody put him there. There’s some questions that need to be answered in this case. We hope it can come to closure for us, especially, but also for Jayden.”

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s location. The KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

