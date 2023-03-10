Local gang member gets four years for firearm violation

A local gang member was ordered on Wednesday to serve four years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a traffic stop more than a year and two months ago on U.S. 64 near Old Carriage Road, authorities said.

Labarris Powell was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III in Raleigh, federal court records online said.

Dever ordered Powell to serve three years under supervised release with special conditions after he completes the prison sentence, the records said.

News of the sentencing began circulating on Thursday evening after a posting on Facebook by the county sheriff’s office.

According to an affidavit prepared by a task officer of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, on Dec. 29, 2021, a deputy with the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Division was conducting traffic enforcement on Wesleyan Boulevard.

The deputy spotted a Honda Fit car whose driver approached U.S. 64 and moved into the right lane without activating the car’s turn signal as vehicles were behind and in front of the car. The car also appeared to have illegally tinted windows, the affidavit said.

The deputy decided to conduct a traffic stop and turned on the emergency lights and siren, but the driver of the car continued for about a mile before coming to a stop on the westbound shoulder of U.S. 64, the affidavit said.

The deputy approached the driver’s side window of the car and five people, including two small children, were found in the car, the affidavit said.

As the deputy spoke to the driver, who was Powell, the deputy detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car and asked all those in the car to get out, the affidavit said.

One of the passengers, Stacy Johnson, told the deputy he had earlier smoked marijuana while inside a hotel room but did not have any marijuana in the car, the affidavit said.

Johnson also told the deputy there were warrants for his arrest for assault on a female and Nash County communications told responding deputies there were warrants for the arrest of Powell for assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury. Nash County communications also told responding deputies Powell and Johnson are felons, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said after all of those who had been in the car got out, a captain with the sheriff’s office conducted a probable cause search of the car and found two loaded firearms in the glove compartment. One of the firearms was a 9mm handgun reported stolen from Rocky Mount and the other firearm, which also was a handgun, was reported stolen from Johnston County.

The deputy asked one of the passengers, Diamond Powell, who owned the firearms, but Diamond Powell did not answer the question and looked at Labarris Powell and Johnson, the affidavit said.

The deputy, after confirming Powell to be a felon, placed Powell under arrest, the affidavit said.

The sheriff’s office said in the posting on Facebook that after test results showed Powell’s DNA was on one of the firearms, federal warrants were obtained and he was taken into custody with help from Rocky Mount police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Sheriff Keith Stone, in prepared remarks as part of the posting, expressed appreciation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the police department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their help.

“Removing guns out of the hands of criminals and making the streets of Nash County safer is a top priority,” Stone said. “We will continue to work with local and federal agencies to protect our citizens.”

Powell had listed an address along River Run Road, the posting said.

State Public Safety records said Powell, 28, was convicted in 2018 in Nash County for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and in 2015 in Edgecombe County for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.