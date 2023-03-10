Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Rocky Mount Telegram

Local gang member gets four years for firearm violation

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVuf7_0lEe800800

A local gang member was ordered on Wednesday to serve four years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a traffic stop more than a year and two months ago on U.S. 64 near Old Carriage Road, authorities said.

Labarris Powell was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III in Raleigh, federal court records online said.

Dever ordered Powell to serve three years under supervised release with special conditions after he completes the prison sentence, the records said.

News of the sentencing began circulating on Thursday evening after a posting on Facebook by the county sheriff’s office.

According to an affidavit prepared by a task officer of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, on Dec. 29, 2021, a deputy with the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Division was conducting traffic enforcement on Wesleyan Boulevard.

The deputy spotted a Honda Fit car whose driver approached U.S. 64 and moved into the right lane without activating the car’s turn signal as vehicles were behind and in front of the car. The car also appeared to have illegally tinted windows, the affidavit said.

The deputy decided to conduct a traffic stop and turned on the emergency lights and siren, but the driver of the car continued for about a mile before coming to a stop on the westbound shoulder of U.S. 64, the affidavit said.

The deputy approached the driver’s side window of the car and five people, including two small children, were found in the car, the affidavit said.

As the deputy spoke to the driver, who was Powell, the deputy detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car and asked all those in the car to get out, the affidavit said.

One of the passengers, Stacy Johnson, told the deputy he had earlier smoked marijuana while inside a hotel room but did not have any marijuana in the car, the affidavit said.

Johnson also told the deputy there were warrants for his arrest for assault on a female and Nash County communications told responding deputies there were warrants for the arrest of Powell for assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury. Nash County communications also told responding deputies Powell and Johnson are felons, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said after all of those who had been in the car got out, a captain with the sheriff’s office conducted a probable cause search of the car and found two loaded firearms in the glove compartment. One of the firearms was a 9mm handgun reported stolen from Rocky Mount and the other firearm, which also was a handgun, was reported stolen from Johnston County.

The deputy asked one of the passengers, Diamond Powell, who owned the firearms, but Diamond Powell did not answer the question and looked at Labarris Powell and Johnson, the affidavit said.

The deputy, after confirming Powell to be a felon, placed Powell under arrest, the affidavit said.

The sheriff’s office said in the posting on Facebook that after test results showed Powell’s DNA was on one of the firearms, federal warrants were obtained and he was taken into custody with help from Rocky Mount police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Sheriff Keith Stone, in prepared remarks as part of the posting, expressed appreciation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the police department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their help.

“Removing guns out of the hands of criminals and making the streets of Nash County safer is a top priority,” Stone said. “We will continue to work with local and federal agencies to protect our citizens.”

Powell had listed an address along River Run Road, the posting said.

State Public Safety records said Powell, 28, was convicted in 2018 in Nash County for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and in 2015 in Edgecombe County for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
Man shot in Raleigh Sunday night, police say
Raleigh, NC20 hours ago
Man, woman shot with serious injuries, Raleigh police say
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Grandmother grateful daughter, granddaughter survived crash with alleged street racer
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Siler City man charged with crimes against nature, assault on a female, kidnapping
Siler City, NC10 hours ago
NC man, woman wanted for break-in, larceny, sheriff’s office says
Haw River, NC8 hours ago
Uncle, nephew arrested in drug bust involving fentanyl at Fayetteville home, police say
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Family feud: Child protective services in NC remove children from teen mom after an altercation with family
Durham, NC11 hours ago
Goldsboro traffic stop yields drug and gun bust, police say
Goldsboro, NC3 days ago
Former ABSS principal charged with exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
Elon, NC3 days ago
Man drove ‘dangerously’ close to tractor-trailer, fled from deputies, Sampson County sheriff says
Clinton, NC3 days ago
Family uses celebration of life to warn of deadly dangers of domestic violence
Durham, NC2 days ago
Snow Hill man sentenced to prison for role in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Snow Hill, NC5 days ago
Anonymous tip leads to marijuana charges for 3 in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC4 days ago
Drunk driver charged after crashing head-on into officer, Durham police say
Durham, NC1 day ago
2 deputies injured in fight during domestic disturbance response, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago
Man charged with DWI after crashing into officer on NC-55 in Durham
Durham, NC1 day ago
Advocates rescue multiple human trafficking victims in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Loose bull found wandering near middle school, Lee County sheriff’s office says
Sanford, NC2 days ago
Smith, former NC rep for Sampson, to run for Goldsboro mayor
Goldsboro, NC2 days ago
4 adults, 5 children displaced in Goldsboro fire, officials say
Goldsboro, NC1 day ago
16-year-old facing attempted murder charges, Burlington police say
Burlington, NC4 days ago
Have you seen this vehicle? Durham police look for car connected to February murder
Durham, NC4 days ago
Have you seen this person? Southern Pines police looking for vehicle break-in suspect
Southern Pines, NC3 days ago
Police seek fifth suspect after melee that erupted in downtown Burlington
Burlington, NC5 days ago
Fayetteville man charged with murder in deadly shooting of co-worker outside of Sanford restaurant
Sanford, NC5 days ago
Fayetteville aunt outraged after nephew assaulted on school bus
Fayetteville, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy