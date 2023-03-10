Nash man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

A Nash County man found nearly 10 months ago to have had a substantial quantity of illegal drugs has been ordered to serve 15 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy with direct ties to Mexico, authorities said.

Sean Mills, 41, was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle in Raleigh, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

Boyle ordered Mills to serve five years under supervised release after he completes the prison sentence, federal court records online said.

According to the news release, Mills in May 2022 sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration who had ordered the highly addictive stimulant directly from a supplier in Mexico.

On May 17, 2022, DEA investigators and Nash County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed search warrants at Mills’ residences and seized roughly five-and-a-half pounds of crystal methamphetamine, nearly 10 pounds of cocaine, nearly three ounces of crack cocaine, five firearms and $54,520 in cash.

The Telegram on May 19, 2022, reported about the arrest of Mills, which the sheriff’s office said resulted from what was called “Operation Drug Mill.”

According to the sheriff’s office, in the middle of 2020, deputies began an ongoing and lengthy investigation of Mills for allegedly trafficking drugs in the Nash County area.

Mills was determined to have been a main supplier of cocaine and methamphetamine in the Nashville, Spring Hope and Castalia areas of the county, the sheriff’s office said.

As part of the investigation, in June 2021 the sheriff’s office confiscated 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine from an address in the 5300 block of Boulden Road, with the drugs later determined to have belonged to Mills, the sheriff’s office said.

During the beginning of May 2022 and as the investigation continued, Mills also sold slightly more than a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover officer with the assistance of the DEA, the sheriff’s office said.

Warrants were executed in the 5300 block of Boulden Road, the 5400 block of Boulden, the 800 block of North N.C. 58 and the 12700 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Mills had listed an address in the 5400 block of Boulden, Nash County District Court records said.

On Dec. 7, 2022, Mills pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm to further his drug trafficking activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the news release.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, in prepared remarks as part of the news release, commended the work of his office, the DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“We strive to build strong partnerships with our federal and local agencies to prevent criminals like this from destroying our communities,” Stone said.

State Public Safety records said Mills was convicted in 2003 in Franklin County for possession of illegal drugs.