Cherokee Tribune

Etowah students in state contest for mental health PSA

By Etowah High School HOSAShannon BallewCherokee County School District,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GG0yg_0lEe7xnr00
Students in the Etowah High School HOSA club produced a video PSA on mental health awareness. Etowah High School HOSA

A team of students from Etowah High School recently won first place in a statewide career skills competition for their public service announcement on mental health awareness.

Juniors Samantha Durst, Temilola Oloruntoba, Katie Shay and Hannah Stack won the state HOSA Future Health Professionals competition for their video, the Cherokee County School District announced.

They are part of their school’s HOSA chapter, advised by Career Pathway healthcare science teachers Megan King and Amber Thayer.

To watch the PSA video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERFWXWosOdg.

The team will compete nationally this summer at the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas.

“We’re so proud of these students for addressing such an important topic and earning state recognition for their efforts — congratulations!” Superintendent Brian Hightower said in a statement. “Our Career Pathway programs and associated clubs like HOSA offer our high school students outstanding opportunities to explore career paths, work together as teams and grow as leaders. Congratulations and thank you to Ms. King and Ms. Thayer for all they do to help our students succeed.”

The Cherokee County school board and superintendent will recognize the team at an upcoming school board meeting.

