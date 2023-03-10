Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
See more from this location?
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Place To Retire In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUFNv_0lEe7nDp00
Photo: EyeEm

Michigan has no shortage of beautiful, affordable land. The diverse landscape provides a place for people with all different interests to settle down. When searching for the best place to retire, there are a few factors to consider. Cost of living is typically high on the list. The best place to retire in each state will be somewhere in which the median home price is fairly affordable. Another factor to consider when looking for a place to retire is what interests you. Cities offer more activities, while rural areas allow for a greater solitude and time spent with nature . Other factors to consider when you retire are taxes, and heath care accessibility.

Regardless of your preference, there is one place in each state that is considered as the most ideal place to retire. Wether it be convenience, affordability, or beauty, this city is something special for those looking to settle down!

According to a list compiled by Wealth of Geeks , the best place to retire in all of Michigan is Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids houses nearly 200,000 people and is known for its stunning views, and proximity to Lake Michigan. Wealth of Geeks mentioned that the median home price for a property in Grand Rapids is $152,000.

For more information regarding the best places to retire across the country visit wealthofgeeks.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Most Miserable Cities in America Includes Four Michigan Cities
Saginaw, MI11 hours ago
The Oldest Private Home/Family Residence in Michigan
Mackinac Island, MI1 day ago
2 Michigan Cities Rank In Top Third Of Most Fattest Cities In America
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Is It Illegal in Michigan to Cross Over White Lines to Change Lanes?
Grand Rapids, MI8 hours ago
The 11 Best Grand Rapids Dermatologists, Including Dermatologists for Kids
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Beavers reclaim land in southeast Michigan
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 031523
Grand Rapids, MI11 hours ago
Michigan Chevy dealers' ad gets a very Michigan detail wrong
Port Huron, MI12 hours ago
Massive grocer opens another new store location in Michigan
Sturgis, MI11 hours ago
DeVos-owned Fox Motors expands metro Detroit footprint with deal for 3 dealerships
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Love Olive Burgers? There’s a New Michigan Festival For That
Lansing, MI2 days ago
One Minnesota City Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Michigan is Getting Its First Guy Fieri Restaurant
Livonia, MI1 day ago
Popular discount retailer opening another new store in Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Thinking Spring: When is our first 60 degree day? Last inch of snow?
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy