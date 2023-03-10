Open in App
Binghamton, NY
Summer Savoyards present “Pygmalion” at Bundy

By Jim Ehmke,

3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A satire of British class divisions and etiquette will be staged at the Bundy Museum beginning this weekend.

Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw’s most popular play “Pygmalion” is being presented by the Summer Savoyards as part of its annual Spring comedy series.

The Broadway musical “My Fair Lady” is an adaptation of the play.

Mark Roth portrays Henry Higgins, who boasts that he can teach a Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, played by Samantha Sloma, to speak like a duchess.

Director Mary Donnelly says Shaw loved to poke fun at the British.

“He is very critical of the British class system. Here, what he’s doing is he’s picking at the British class system specifically through language. The way in which accents determine your social class in this period.”

Actor Larry Guidici says, “We’ve really got a great cast. I love working off of these talented actors and actresses. The set here, the set design, the direction from Mary, it’s been pretty awesome, it really has.”

Pygmalion will be presented in the Bundy Theater Annex behind the museum this weekend and next.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:30.

Tickets are 25 dollars and can be purchased at summersavoyards.org/pygmalion .

