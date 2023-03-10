American Theatre Guild announces 2023 Broadway season in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The American Theatre Guild announced its 2023 Broadway season for the BJCC Concert Hall Friday morning.

The Broadway in Birmingham Series will include touring productions of “Mean Girls,” ” To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Aladdin,” “Hadestown,” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

Season tickets for the Broadway in Birmingham series are available now. You can click here to purchase tickets.

