American Theatre Guild announces 2023 Broadway season in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The American Theatre Guild announced its 2023 Broadway season for the BJCC Concert Hall Friday morning.
The Broadway in Birmingham Series will include touring productions of “Mean Girls,” ” To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Aladdin,” “Hadestown,” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”
Season tickets for the Broadway in Birmingham series are available now. You can click here to purchase tickets.
