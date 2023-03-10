Open in App
DBusiness Magazine

Laura Chavez-Wazeerud-Din Named VP of Programs and Compliance at Southwest Detroit Business Association

By Olivia Sedlacek,

3 days ago
Courtesy of the Southwest Detroit Business Association

The Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA) announced that Laura Chavez-Wazeerud-Din has been named vice president of programs and compliance. The announcement was made by SDBA Interim President and CEO Alicia Ramon.

“We’re very excited to welcome Laura to the SDBA and are confident her leadership will provide a strong foundation for our organization as we look to the future,” Ramon says. “Laura has a long track record of improving the financial profile of the organizations she leads, as demonstrated by the many high-level roles she has held in the banking industry.

“Laura understands what it takes to build financially successful businesses while also mentoring and motivating the talented individuals she leads — a skill set that will benefit the SBDA immensely.”

In her new role, Chavez-Wazeerud-Din is responsible for ensuring SDBA’s various programs operate effectively and receive sufficient funding while engaging the community in Southwest Detroit. She also will provide budget support on grant/fund development initiatives for additional programs, connect with the business and philanthropic sectors, and develop effective strategies to stay engaged with the organization’s key stakeholders.

Chavez-Wazeerud-Din joins the senior management team that drives the SDBA’s overall strategic growth plan and represents the organization on a local, regional, and national basis. Additionally, she will provide oversight for SDBA’s three core service areas: community and economic development, business development, and real estate development.

Prior to joining the SDBA, Chavez-Wazeerud-Din spent more than 12 years in the banking industry, holding leadership positions including vice president at Comerica Bank in Southfield, assistant vice president of sales at Flagstar Bank in Detroit, and assistant vice president of sales at Citizens Bank in Ypsilanti. During this time, she was responsible for risk management, mentoring teams of high-performing financial professionals, and ensuring franchise growth.

The post Laura Chavez-Wazeerud-Din Named VP of Programs and Compliance at Southwest Detroit Business Association appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

