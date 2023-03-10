East Valley Harmonizers concert in Mesa Saturday

Name: East Valley Harmonizers

Established: 1993 for our chapter



Town: Mesa and the surrounding communities.

Meeting time: 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Marks Church, 322 N. Horne in Mesa.

Background: We are barbershop harmony singing group; we sing a cappella barbershop style.

What we do: Our mission is to bring individuals together to sing and for fellowship and preserving the barbershop style of a cappella singing we strive to serve the community providing a memorable music experiences through dedicated focused community commitment by each member continually to enhance their vocal performing skills.

What we are promoting: A concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Westwood High School, 945 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa AZ. 85201. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students.

What we are excited about: It’s to be able to perform and provide a musical experience for our singers and guests.

Our family: Is an International group of barbershop singers; we are a member of the international Barbershop Harmony Society. We are always looking for people that enjoy singing; you don’t even have to learn how to read music to sing with our group. Get out and sing. Come join us on Thursday nights for practice.

Website: evbarbershop.com .