Aitkin Girls lose tussle to ‘Toppers

The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team knew it was in for a tussle when they traveled to Duluth Marshall in the opening round of the Section 7AA tournament last Thursday and that’s about how it went as the Hilltoppers exploded in the first half and never looked back in an 85-41 win.

The Gobblers turned the ball over 22 times in the first half and gave up too many easy hoops as they finished the season with a record of 7-18.

It was 9-0 before the Gobblers got on the board and the score jumped to 39-14 with four minutes left in the half.

Teagan Piecek and Camille Parenteau both hit buckets and when Piecek hit two gifters followed by a pair by Ella Janzen, Aitkin closed it to 45-22. Janzen hit a three just before the half and the ‘Toppers led 51-25 at the break.

The second half was more of the same as the ‘Toppers extended the lead into running time. They opened the half with a 9-0 run as the Gobblers scored just 16 points in the second half. Piecek had 10 of her 23 points in the second half while Ailie Kullhem and Abby Palm were the only other Gobblers to score during that time.

Although it was a tough way to end the season, first year coach Kaija Davies saw what she wanted to see this season, “This season was based on growth and that’s exactly what happened. The players I met on the first day are not the same players I know today. I’m so proud of the seniors and the dedication and love they have for this game for all these years. I’m excited to see what the future holds for this program.”

Piecek led the way with 23 while Palm had six, Janzen had five, Kullhem, Parenteau and Emma Skaj each had two and Brita Westman had one to complete the scoring. Aitkin was 10-12 from the line while the Hilltoppers were 14-17.

Piecek, Janzen and Kullhem ended their careers after this game and will be missed next season.

Aitkin 25 16 41

D. Marshall 51 34 85