Sam Hunt Pictures A Life He Could've Had In Reflective Anthem: 'Outskirts'

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Hunt kicked off the weekend with the release of his latest song, “Outskirts,” a nostalgic anthem that serves as a tribute to the life he could’ve had with his ex if they hadn’t parted ways: “But soon as I get out here on the outskirts/ I wish I was runnin' by your house first/ Somethin' 'bout a summer in the South, sure/ Shines like gold down these old/ Round bail river valley backroads/ Way back in the holler where the grass grows/ God almighty, baby, we were that close/ To ditchin' this town and settlin' down/ Out here on the outskirts.”

Hunt’s latest anthem is also the namesake of his recently-announced tour, which is set to start in early July. The “ Summer On The Outskirts 2023 Tour ” is slated for 27 stops nationwide, bringing Brett Young and Lily Rose along as special guests. Tickets are on sale on Friday (March 10), going hand-in-hand with the debut of “Outskirts.”

“The other bands, the food, the buses all parked back behind the amphitheater, it’s a whole environment,” Hunt said, per his record label, of hitting the road and performing at amphitheaters on tour. “A lot of them are just in parts of the town that are their own little thing, so it’s so familiar to me now because that’s really all I’ve played. I haven’t really done many arenas at all. So, it just it feels like, it feels like our little home, a little home base headquarters there. And so, it’s very familiar to me at this point. The atmosphere there is being outside. To me, that’s big time in the summer. You know, I love being outside as much as I can, so the grass brings something to the to it. I don’t know, something about the grass on the hill and the environment. And there’s so many great amphitheaters with so many great artists that come through that people also have, is familiar for the folks who come out, too, because they’re going to go see a lot of times another one or two or three concerts at that same venue that summer. So, a lot of the good times that can be had in that community can be centered around those amphitheaters.”

Hunt is part of the all-star iHeartCountry Festival lineup on May 13, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Fans across the country will able to tune in to all of the incredible live performances at this year's iHeartCountry Festival as the event will be broadcast on iHeartRadio country stations nationwide, and on iHeartRadio.com as well as the iHeartRadio app on Saturday, May 13th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Listen to “Outskirts” here , and see Hunt’s upcoming tour dates below.

July 6 in Hartford, Conn. at Xfinity Theatre

July 7 – Gilford, N.H. at Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Holmdel, N.J . at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Wantagh, N.Y. at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 – Darien Center, N.Y . at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 – Orange Beach, Ala. at The Wharf Amphitheater*

July 22 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Detroit, Mich. at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. at Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – St. Louis, Mo . at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Carbondale, Ill. at Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center**

Aug. 4 – Bonner Springs, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 5 – Oklahoma City, Okla. at The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Irvine, Calif. at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Mountain View, Calif. at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Stateline, Nev. at Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 18 – Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman***

Aug. 19 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Rogers, Ark. at Walmart AMP

Aug. 24 – Bethel, N.Y. at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 – Syracuse, N.Y. at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 26 – Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 7 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Atlanta, Ga. at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

* On Sale March 17

** On Sale TBD

*** On Sale March 24