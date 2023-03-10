Lottery player tried to be calm after NC win — but was ‘doing cartwheels’ in her head

Violet Harrison recently moved to the Greensboro area and bought a $1 Quick Pick lottery ticket.

She bought a winner.

Harrison won the $120,000 Cash 5 Jackpot , North Carolina lottery officials said in a release on March 10.

“I tried to stay calm but, on the inside, I was doing cartwheels,” Harrison, who has lived in Greensboro about eight months, told lottery officials. “I guess I will stay in North Carolina now.”

Harrison matched all five numbers in a March 7 drawing, becoming the third Cash 5 jackpot winner in the past seven days.

“I’ve always imagined what it might be like to win,” she told officials. “I’ve got a big smile right now, that’s for sure.”

After taxes, Harrison is taking home $85,500.

“This is definitely a blessing in more ways than one,” Harrison said.

Harrison told lottery officials that she would use the money to pay bills and make donations, and then will put the rest of the money in savings.

Harrison beat odds of 962,598-1 to win the lottery jackpot.

She is a resident of McLeansville, northeast of Greensboro.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

‘What the hay?’ Man impulsively buys Iowa lottery ticket — wins his biggest prize yet

Lottery win gives man big ideas — not just for himself. ‘Going to make others happy’

Lottery player ‘could not believe’ her big win in Virginia — until sister confirmed it